Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund unwilling to let Los Blancos target leave; AS Roma interested in Spanish defender, and more - 3rd November 2021

Real Madrid are ready to host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu on Matchday Four in the Champions League on Wednesday. Los Blancos are second in the group behind surprise leaders Sheriff, so manager Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate for all three points against Donetsk.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to let a Real Madrid target leave the club next summer. Elsewhere, AS Roma are interested in a Los Blancos defender. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 3rd November 2021

Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to let Erling Haaland leave the club next summer. The Norwegian has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side, with Real Madrid among his many suitors. Haaland is expected to be available for a cut-price deal next summer, and Los Blancos are desperate to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Norwegian has gone from strength to strength since joining Dortmund, and is among the deadliest strikers in the game at the moment. Real Madrid believe he could be the ideal successor to Karim Benzema. Los Blancos are preparing for a blockbuster summer, as they are also expected to target Kylian Mbappe.

However, speaking to Bild, as relayed by AS, Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl warned that the Bundesliga side would do everything they can to keep Haaland.

"We are trying to persuade Haaland that staying at Borussia Dortmund is still one of the best options for him. He has the chance to continue developing as a player here with us, and maybe we can still convince him to stay. We'll fight for him; we'll try everything to keep him," said Kehl.

AS Roma are interested in Nacho Fernandez, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Spaniard has been with Real Madrid for a long time, joining the club as a youngster and progressing through the ranks. He has been in and out of the team his entire career, so he wants a move away from Los Blancos to secure regular football.

AS Roma are keeping a close eye on the situation, and want to target Nacho to address their defensive woes. The Giallorossi are hoping to convince Real Madrid to part ways with the player by offering a loan deal with an option to buy.

Carlo Ancelotti has no problems with Gareth Bale's international call-up, despite the player being unavailable for Real Madrid due to injury.

Speaking to the press, as relayed by Marca, the Italian manager is hopeful that Bale regains his form if he gets minutes for Wales.

"He might train with us ahead of the Rayo game. His country needs him, so they'll see if he can play. If he's recovered, we'll be delighted if he can play, because he'll come back sharper," said Ancelotti.

