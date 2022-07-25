Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti hints at positional change for Antonio Rudiger; Tottenham Hotspur pushing to sign Marco Asensio, and more - July 25, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Club America in a friendly on Tuesday at Oracle Park. Los Blancos are coming off a 1-0 defeat against arch-rivals Barcelona in El Clasico.

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted at a positional change for Antonio Rudiger. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to secure the services of Marco Asensio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 25, 2022:

Carlo Ancelotti hints at positional change for Antonio Rudiger at Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger could have a role change at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has hinted at a positional change for Antonio Rudiger. The German centre-back joined Los Blancos on a Bosman move this summer but was used as a left-back against Barcelona.

Speaking after the defeat (as quoted by 90 Min), Ancelotti said that Rudiger could adapt to his new role:

"I liked him a lot. I am not crazy, and he is very intelligent. He can play in that position, just as he can also change in the match with Alaba. They didn’t do so today because it went well," said Ancelotti.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: “The idea was for Alaba and Rüdiger to change positions during the match and they will do so.” @MarioCortegana 🎙| Ancelotti: “The idea was for Alaba and Rüdiger to change positions during the match and they will do so.” @MarioCortegana

Ancelotti added that David Alaba wouldn't play at left-back unless absolutely necessary.

"(Alaba) as a left-back ... only when necessary. I don’t want to change the (centre-back) pair from last year," said Ancelotti.

Tottenham Hotspur pushing to sign Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is wanted at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Marco Asensio this summer, according to Calciomercato Web via Football Transfer Tavern.

The Spaniard’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air this summer. There’s intense competition from places at Real Madrid, and Asensio is no longer guaranteed regular game time. The 26-year-old’s contract expires next summer, but he's yet to sign an extension.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb



- CalcioMercatoWeb AC Milan are frontrunners, but Tottenham and Chelsea are also keeping an eye on Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio- CalcioMercatoWeb AC Milan are frontrunners, but Tottenham and Chelsea are also keeping an eye on Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio 🇪🇸- CalcioMercatoWeb

Spurs are hoping to take advantage of the situation. Manager Antonio Conte has been quite busy in the market this summer and now wants to add a creative spark to his squad.

Asensio has been identified as an option, and Tottenham are ready to battle Chelsea and AC Milan for his signature. Los Blancos value the player at €40 million but could allow him to leave for less.

Eden Hazard opens up on coping with injuries

Eden Hazard is hoping to finally live up to expectations at Real Madrid next season.

Eden Hazard has opened up on coping with injuries during his stay at Real Madrid. The Belgian has endured lengthy spells on the sidelines and has cut a sorry figure since his arrival from Chelsea three years ago.

Speaking to ESPN, Hazard said that he's ready to put his injury woes behind him.

"I'm good. I'm healthy, you know, thank you for that. I can play -- I can do what I want on the pitch. So I hope I'm going to stay fit [for] two or three more years, I still want to enjoy my game, and that's why I'm here," said Hazard.

He added:

"Believe me, it's not that easy (coping with injuries). You know, when you play football, you just want to be on a pitch. You try to know what's happening, because I was not injured much [at Chelsea] before, and so it was something new for me. You have to learn how to take care of your body in a different way, but it's a good challenge. Like I just said: I'm healthy, so I'm just ready to play."

Hazard added that he didn't make too many changes to his routine during the offseason.

"Not that much. You know, I spent two weeks with Belgium at the end of the season. I was able to play four games, not 90 minutes. And then in my mind I was like: "OK, I can play, I don't feel it. I don't feel any pain anymore. So let's go forward, you know, and then I just enjoyed my holiday." I work a bit between seasons -- we only had one month just to be ready for the preseason," said Hazard.

He continued:

"Yeah, but like I just said, it's not that easy, especially when you don't know why you were injured. I've been injured at times with Chelsea, but not like those three years with Real Madrid. I knew something was wrong with my body, so that's why I asked to do surgery at the end of the season."

