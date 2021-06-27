Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti makes key decision on Gareth Bale future, Los Blancos interested in Leicester City star and more - 27th June 2021

Real Madrid is eager to step into the new season to overcome the disappointments of the 2020-21 campaign. However, the key could be a purposeful summer, with the squad showing a few gaps in the recently finished campaign.

Los Blancos have already put the reins of the Santiago Bernabeu in the assured hands of Carlo Ancelotti, who is back to add to his fantastic first tenure at the club.

The Italian is also a brilliant man-manager, whose Midas touch can improve the current squad. Real Madrid is also expected to turn to a few current stars to play a pivotal role in the upcoming campaign.

On that note, let’s look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 27, 2021.

Carlo Ancelotti makes key decision on Gareth Bale future

Gareth Bale

Carlo Ancelotti wants to make Gareth Bale a key part of his front three next season, according to The Express. The player’s time at Euro 2020 is over, with Wales crashing out of the Round of 16 after a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Denmark.

Bale is set to return to the Santiago Bernabeu with an uncertain future, but Ancelotti is ready to welcome him back with open arms.

The Welshman was brilliant under the tutelage of the Italian during his first reign, notching up 67 goals in 92 appearances between 2013 and 2015.

Ancelotti 'has decided to keep Bale' as Wales star set for second chance #RMCF https://t.co/yB5xb9ctg5 — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) June 27, 2021

Real Madrid is hoping that a reunion with his former boss could be a recipe for a similar output. Bale managed 16 goals in all competitions last season while on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ancelotti now wants to unleash a front three of Bale, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard next campaign.

Real Madrid interested in Leicester City star

Wesley Fofana

Real Madrid is interested in Wesley Fofana, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos believe the Frenchman could be an ideal replacement for Raphael Varane, who may be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Fofana has been brilliant for the Foxes since joining them last summer. The 20-year-old showed maturity beyond his years as he helped Leicester City win the FA Cup and end the season in fifth place in the Premier League.

Real Madrid are lining up a move for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, with Raphaël Varane closer to joining Manchester United. (Source: Fichajes) pic.twitter.com/FpuoiJA1k0 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 27, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti watched Fofana from close quarters during his time at Everton and wants Real Madrid to move for the player if Varane departs.

However, the Leicester City star’s current contract expires in 2025, so pricing him away from the King Power Stadium will not be easy.

Norwegian midfielder set to play vital role under Carlo Ancelotti

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard is set to play a vital role under Carlo Ancelotti next season, Marca reports. The Italian was eager for a reunion with James Rodriguez at the Santiago Bernabeu but is now willing to shape the Norwegian into the same role.

Los Blancos have high hopes for Odegaard, who shone while on loan at Arsenal in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Norwegian has all the qualities to succeed under the Italian, and at just 22 years old, he will only get better. Odegaard now has a second chance to impress at Real Madrid after struggling for opportunities under Zinedine Zidane.

