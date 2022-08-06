Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti targetting 6 trophies this season; Miguel Gutierrez joins Girona, and more - August 6, 2022

Real Madrid won the La Liga, Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Champions League titles last season. Los Blancos will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on August 10 as they seek to continue their domestic and continental dominance.

Meanwhile, Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti says his team will fight for six trophies this season. Elsewhere, Miguel Gutierrez has joined Girona. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 6, 2022:

Carlo Ancelotti targetting six trophies this season

Carlo Ancelotti is looking to win every competition his team will be in this season. The Italian has enjoyed great success since joining Real Madrid last summer and is looking to better that this campaign.

Speaking recently, Ancelotti said that the La Liga giants are looking to start with a UEFA Super Cup win.

"There are six titles at stake, and we want to fight for them all. Eintracht will put us in difficulty, but our players will arrive ready, and our goal is to win this tournament," said Ancelotti.

The Italian also explained why his team are confident of getting the better of Eintracht Frankfurt next week.

"I think because of their professionalism, the players arrive ready. To be able to bring another trophy home in the first game of the season would be great, as there are 6 titles at stake and we want to fight for all of them.”

Ancelotti went on to look back fondly at the recently concluded season.

"I am very proud. It has been a special season for me personally, and for Real Madrid. Coming back to this club has given me a lot of satisfaction. We still remember fourteen. It is a very recent memory. A very special chemistry was also created with the fans, in a very special stadium," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"All the gains we made were at home and thanks to that motivation that came from the stands. We were able to beat the greats, thanks to the great unity, as well as the quality.”

Miguel Gutierrez leaves Real Madrid to join Girona

Miguel Gutierrez has left the Santiago Bernabeu.

Miguel Gutierrez has left Real Madrid to join Girona this summer, Football Espana reports.

The full-back broke into Los Blancos' first team during the final months of the 2021-22 season. He was expected to fight for a place in the starting XI in the recently concluded campaign but managed just three league appearances.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Miguel Gutiérrez signs for Girona till June 30, 2027 but Real Madrid retain 50% of his rights. #rmalive | Miguel Gutiérrez signs for Girona till June 30, 2027 but Real Madrid retain 50% of his rights. @marca 🚨| Miguel Gutiérrez signs for Girona till June 30, 2027 but Real Madrid retain 50% of his rights. @marca #rmalive

He was linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and has now sealed a permanent move to Girona. The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year deal that'll keep him at the club till 2027.

Vinicius Junior aiming to win first silverware of season

Vinicius Junior has been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu

Vinicius Junior is looking to get his hands on the first silverware of the season when Real Madrid take on Eintracht Frankfurt next week. The Brazilian was integral to Los Blancos' title-winning run last campaign and is raring to go in the new season.

Speaking to UEFA's website, Vinicius expressed a desire to win as many games as possible.

"It is very important to try to win as many games as possible, especially if you want to win competitions as important as the UEFA Super Cup. We will do all we can to win the first piece of silverware on offer in the season," said Vinicius.

Vinicius went on to pay tribute to Real Madrid's mentality last season.

That's just in the DNA of this club and this shirt, always turning up in important games, players who know how to approach games in this competition, so I believe that it was a bit of everything. Some of the games were emotional rollercoasters, and everything seemed to go our way," said Vinicius.

He added:

"My favourite moment? The game against (Manchester) City here at the Bernabéu. In two minutes, Rodrygo came on and scored two goals which took us to the final. The most important moment of the competition, I believe, was the City game."

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far