Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti wants French midfielder at the club; Los Blancos demand €25 million for Spanish midfielder, and more - 30th June 2021

Carlo Ancelotti has been tasked with reviving Real Madrid’s fortunes next season. The Italian is aware of the rigours of the job, having managed Los Blancos for two seasons from 2013.

Ancelotti is taking over a team that is hurting from a season without silverware. The La Liga giants went toe-to-toe with Atletico Madrid in the league until the last day of the season but failed to usurp their rivals at the top of the table.

The Italian is now entrusted with the responsibility of getting Real Madrid firing on all cylinders once again. Los Blancos are currently monitoring players they want to bring to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and are also preparing to bid adieu to a few others.

On that note, let’s look at the key Real Madrid transfer news as on 30 June 2021.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Tanguy Ndombele at Real Madrid

Tanguy Ndombele

Carlo Ancelotti wants Real Madrid to bring Tanguy Ndombele to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 season with Tottenham Hotspur, scoring six goals in 46 appearances in all competitions. He has reportedly caught the eye of the new Los Blancos manager, who is looking to bolster his midfield this summer. The Italian believes Ndombele could be an ideal fit for his tactics.

Real Madrid are eager to make some smart additions to the middle of the park this summer, with Luka Modric headed towards the twilight of his career, and Toni Kroos not getting any younger. Los Blancos have been linked with Paul Pogba as well, but Ancelotti is pushing for a move for Ndombele instead. Spurs might consider selling him to raise funds and reinvest in their squad.

Los Blancos demand €25 million for Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is willing to move to Real Betis this summer, but Real Madrid want €25 million for the Spaniard, according to Managing Madrid.

Ceballos spent the last two seasons on loan at Arsenal, but the Gunners decided against exercising an option to buy the player. Ceballos has returned to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Los Blancos are ready to let him leave for the right price.

The player has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with his former club Real Betis for a move, but Real Madrid are not ready to let Ceballos leave for cheap. However, given that Los Verdiblancos do not have the resources to match Los Blancos’ demands, the La Liga giants might have to lower their asking price for Ceballos.

Real Madrid planning to cash in on Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic

Real Madrid are planning to cash in on Luka Jovic this summer, according to Marca. Los Blancos are hoping to raise funds from player sales to finance a move for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

The Serbian striker has failed to break into the team since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu two years ago. He spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Eintracht Frankfurt, so the La Liga giants are now looking to offload him.

Real Madrid hope to cash in on Luka Jovic as they are looking to bring in either Haaland or Mbappe.



AC Milan are monitoring Jovic's situation, and Real Madrid want to recover as much as possible of the €60 million investment they made on the Serbian. Los Blancos will also consider a loan deal for Jovic if a suitable opportunity arrives.

