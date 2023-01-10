Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti wants Marco Asensio stay; Los Blancos eyeing AS Roma striker, and more - January 10, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Valencia at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals on Wednesday (January 11). Los Blancos are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Villarreal in La Liga at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants Marco Asensio to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are interested in an AS Roma striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 10, 2023:

Carlo Ancelotti wants Marco Asensio stay

Marco Asensio has been in and out of the team of late.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Marco Asensio to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Fichajes via AS.

The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal. Asensio remains open to a stay at the club despite interest from suitors around the continent.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | JUST IN: According to Asensio’s entourage, Ancelotti has told him he’s counting on him & that Madrid would be willing to negotiate an extension. @GuillerRai twitter.com/i/web/status/1… | JUST IN: According to Asensio’s entourage, Ancelotti has told him he’s counting on him & that Madrid would be willing to negotiate an extension. @MarioCortegana 🚨🌕| JUST IN: According to Asensio’s entourage, Ancelotti has told him he’s counting on him & that Madrid would be willing to negotiate an extension. @MarioCortegana @GuillerRai twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Los Blancos are also ready to hand him an extension on Ancelotti’s behest. However, the La Liga giants want to keep the player on their own terms and will only offer him a contract with a pay cut. The two parties are locked in negotiations to chalk out a deal for a while. Talks have slowed down, as the player is unimpressed by the offer on the table.

The 26-year-old has appeared 18 times across competitions this season, registering three goals and as many assists. He could opt to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in search of regular game time and a meatier contract in the summer.

Real Madrid eyeing Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Tammy Abraham, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The English striker has endured an indifferent season with AS Roma so far, registering five goals and two assists in 23 games across competitions. Despite his current form, Los Blancos are planning to move for him this summer.

MourinhoXtra™ @Mourinho_Xtra Tammy Abraham has stepped up in Roma's last two games thanks for the trust from his boss Jose Mourinho despite his recent struggles and a dig up from the media.



Hope he keeps up the form in this second half of the season. Tammy Abraham has stepped up in Roma's last two games thanks for the trust from his boss Jose Mourinho despite his recent struggles and a dig up from the media.Hope he keeps up the form in this second half of the season. https://t.co/rOaSdSnJcR

The La Liga giants have a dearth of backup strikers to cover for the ageing Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has been plagued by injuries this season, and the team have struggled in his absence.

Luka Jovic was allowed to leave last summer, while Mariano Diaz is a peripheral figure at the Bernabeu. He's expected to leave at the end of the season, and Abraham has been identified as a replacement.

Los Blancos will remember Gareth Bale as a very good player, says Ramon Calderon

Gareth Bale has opted to hang up his boots.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon reckons Los Blancos will remember Gareth Bale as a very good player.

The Welsh international recently announced his retirement from the game. The 33-year-old arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013 and spent a highly successful stint at the club before leaving last summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Calderon said that fans expected a lot more from Bale due to his exceptional qualities on the pitch.

“I think that the fans here think – for his talent, skill and speed – he could have been a better player than he was, despite getting all of those titles and before he came, with Tottenham, he was an amazing player. He’s one of those important players that we’ve had in the last time,” said Calderon.

Calderon added that despite some controversial moments, Bale’s behaviour towards Real Madrid was impeccable.

“He will be remembered as a very good player. It’s important to underline and point out that his behaviour was impeccable with the club, fans and teammates, although he was unfairly accused of looking down on Real Madrid in some moments,” said Calderon.

He added:

“There was that silly episode where he appeared behind a banner that said ‘Wales, golf, Real Madrid’. I don’t think he wanted to hurt Real Madrid and the fans, but he had an amazing first period of four or five seasons here, then the second one wasn’t really good.

Calderon continued:

“Of course, he was on loan for one year with Tottenham and came back to Madrid. Fans, I think, like him but it’s true that his behaviour with the press and the media wasn’t the best for his image among the fans.”

Bale won three La Liga and five UEFA Champions League titles during his stint with Los Blancos.

Poll : 0 votes