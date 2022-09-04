Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Casemiro informed decision to leave Madrid after Champions League final; Los Blancos on lookout for Karim Benzema successor, and more - September 4, 2022

Real Madrid continued their dominance in La Liga with a 2-1 win over Real Betis on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes scored to help Carlo Ancelotti's team stay atop the league.

Meanwhile, Casemiro had informed his decision to leave the club after the Champions League final win over Liverpool last season. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are on the hunt for Karim Benzema's successor.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 4, 2022:

Casemiro informed decision to leave after Champions League final

Casemiro moved to Old Trafford this summer.

Casemiro informed Madrid president Florentino Perez about his desire to leave Real Madrid after the Champions League final, according to The Athletic via Madrid Universal.

The Brazilian completed a move to Manchester United last month. The Red Devils moved for the player swiftly after talks with Adrien Rabiot broke down over wage demands.

Casemiro was always planning to leave the Santiago Bernabeu and also reiterated the desire after returning from holiday this summer.

Contrary to belief, the Premier League giants didn't double his salary but only offered a minor hike. The Brazilian was motivated by the desire to take on a new challenge instead. Los Blancos were initially reluctant to let him go but agreed after the player insisted on leaving.

Real Madrid on lookout for Karim Benzema's successor

Karim Benzema has been on fire recently.

Real Madrid are searching for a long-term successor for Karim Benzema, according to Marca.

The La Liga giants had identified Kylian Mbappe as the man to eventually takeover from Benzema. However, their pursuit of the PSG star ended in disappointment at the start of the summer. Erling Haaland was also in the club’s radar but ended up at Manchester City.

While the Norwegian remains an option in the future, Los Blancos are reluctant to wait for him to be available. They want the position to be sorted soon, with Benzema already 34. The Frenchman continues to perform at the peak of his powers, but the La Liga giants want his replacement ready when he slows down.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on managing Toni Kroos and Luka Modric

Toni Kroos (left) and Luka Modric have been outstanding for Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti says he doesn't have to break a sweat to manage Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The two midfield maestros continue to be an integral part of the Italian manager's plans at Real Madrid.

Ancelotti opted to leave Kroos out of the starting XI against Betis. Speaking after the win, the Italian said that it was a tough call but said that his players understood his decision.

"After a game, you have an idea, but then you see the training sessions, and it changes a bit. It's very complicated, almost impossible, because you leave out players who could play for any team in the world. Today it was Kroos and (Federico) Valverde, but they understand that; the squad is in good shape at the moment," said Ancelotti.

The Italian went on to praise the humility and intelligence of Kroos and Modric.

"The important thing is not how much they play, but the quality of the minutes. It isn't difficult for me to convince players like Kroos and Modric because they are intelligent and humble. They know they are important even if they don't play. Managing them is the easiest thing I've ever had in my career," said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid next face Celtic in their UEFA Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday (September 6).

