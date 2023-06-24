Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Dani Ceballos extends stay; Los Blancos agree Vinicius Tobias loan deal, and more - June 24, 2023

Real Madrid are expected to continue their search for reinforcements this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, and added Joselu on a loan deal.

Meanwhile, full-back Dani Ceballos has signed a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have agreed to take Shakhtar Donetsk right-back Vinicius Tobias on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 24, 2023:

Dani Ceballos extends stay

Dani Ceballos has extended his association with Real Madrid.

Dani Ceballos has signed a new contract with Real Madrid, the club have confirmed.

The Spanish midfielder was in the final month of his previous contract with Los Blancos but always wanted to extend his stay. The two parties have been locked in negotiations to chalk out a deal for a while and have now reached a breakthrough.

Ceballos has been in and out of the first team in the first half of the recently concluded campaign. However, he came into his own since the turn of the year, putting in one impressive performance after the other.

His efforts convinced the La Liga giants to push for a renewal, despite the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Ceballos has now committed his future at the Santiago Bernabeu till the summer of 2027.

Real Madrid agree Vinicius Tobias loan deal

Real Madrid have agreed to sign Vinicius Tobias on loan for another season, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian right-back spent the recently concluded season on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu, playing for Real Madrid Castilla. While he's yet to break into the first team, the 19-year-old is highly rated at the club.

Los Blancos have now taken him on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk for another season for €500,000 and will have a €15 million option to buy in the summer of 2024.

Ancelotti is a bit light in the right-back position ahead of the upcoming campaign. Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are no longer young, while Nacho Fernandez is also past his prime.

Tobias could help address the situation, and his performances could determine his future with the La Liga giants.

Toni Kroos opens up on extending stay

Toni Kroos has opted to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos has said that he signed a new deal with Real Madrid, as he felt ready for another season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The German midfielder has been one of the pillars of the La Liga side's recent success. His previous contract with the club was set to expire at the end of June. After months of speculation, Kroos finally commited his future to Los Blancos earlier this week.

Speaking on Einfach mal luppen podcast, the 33-year-old maintained that he never wanted to join a different club this summer.

"(I did it) because I feel it is the right thing to do. In fact, I’d like to congratulate the club for the way in which they managed everything. I think it has been another showing of the connection I have with the club, on both parts.

"I made known my position saying the same thing from the start and very clearly: ‘I don’t want to leave here. I’m not sure if I want to play another year or not, but I won’t leave here'," said Kroos.

He continued:

"Of course, the club has to keep in mind two important things: in theory, I could have signed anywhere else from January 1. The club could have pressured me a lot more before.

"And the second thing is that, when the new year starts, you have to plan things for next season in terms of personal things. So it’s better to know at the start of January than at the end of June."

Kroos added that he was pleased by Real Madrid's approach towards his renewal.

"From that point, the club was very happy that I said ‘I’m not going to do anything. I’m not changing clubs. You have that security’. We don’t need big moves or negotiations, I wasn’t going to put another club in the middle of things," said Kroos.

He concluded:

"But they never pressured me to know before. That was what the club transmitted me. There was that respect. I took my time, and I still said that I wanted to tell the club because I wanted them to have a certain level of planning."

Kroos featured heavily under Ancelotti in the recently concluded campaign, registering two goals and six assists in 53 games across competitions.

