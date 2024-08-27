Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Dani Ceballos likely to leave, Andriy Lunin set to stay, and more - August 27, 2024

Real Madrid are looking ahead to their upcoming game against Las Palmas on Thursday, August 29, in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game in good spirits, having picked up all three points against Real Valladolid over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos may have reached the end of his time with Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Andriy Lunin is all set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 27, 2024.

Dani Ceballos likely to leave Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos could leave Real Madrid this summer, according to MARCA. The Spanish midfielder is a long way down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, despite Toni Kroos' retirement.

Carlo Ancelotti has paired Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde with Jude Bellingham in the middle of the park in the new campaign. Meanwhile, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Brahim Diaz, and Arda Guler are all ahead of Ceballos under the Italian.

The 28-year-old has accepted his fate and is now willing to move on in search of regular football. His current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2027, but his time at the club could be coming to an end this summer.

Real Betis are eager to take their prodigal son back to the Estadio Benito Villamarin this year. Meanwhile, Monaco also have their eyes on the Spaniard. Real Madrid could be open to a loan exit with an option to buy in 2025.

The Ligue 1 club are ahead of Betis in the race, as the Sevilla-based side have to offload players before they can afford Ceballos. Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants the player to stay, despite giving him just 12 minutes of first team action in three games of the new season so far.

Andriy Lunin set to stay

Andriy Lunin

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Andriy Lunin won't leave Real Madrid this summer. The Ukrainian goalkeeper is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos and his future has been subject to speculation all summer.

Lunin was outstanding last season during Thibaut Courtois' absence due to injury, but the Belgian remains the No. 1 for the La Liga giants. The 25-year-old is understandably frustrated by the situation and recent reports have suggested that he is considering his options.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Football 365, Ancelotti insisted that Lunin will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for now.

“Lunin will stay at Real Madrid. He will not leave the club,” said Ancelotti.

Real Madrid have reportedly offered the Ukrainian a new contract, although he is yet to respond.

Norwich City suffer Reinier Jesus blow

Reinier Jesus

Norwich City could miss out on Reinier Jesus this summer, according to El Dia. The Brazilian forward is a peripheral figure at Real Madrid and is yet to earn his first team bow.

Jesus arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2020 as one of the brightest young prospects in football. However, he has failed to live up to the billing. A couple of failed loan moves haven't done his career any good either and the 22-year-old is now looking to leave to resurrect his career.

Norwich are ready to hand him a lifeline this summer. The Canaries are aiming to add more creativity to their squad and are willing to bet on the Brazilian. However, it now appears that Spanish second division side Tenerife could ruin their plans.

Norwich have already seen their opening offer for Reinier knocked back by Los Blancos. Tenerife are now well placed to sign the 22-year-old and could pip the Championship side to his signature.

