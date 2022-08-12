Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Eintracht Frankfurt manager pays tribute to Los Blancos; club plotting move for Tottenham Hotspur striker in 2023, and more - August 12, 2022

Real Madrid will kick off their new La Liga campaign against Almeria on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti’s wards have already tasted success this season, winning the UEFA Super Cup this week, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner has heaped praise on Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are plotting to move for a Tottenham Hotspur striker next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 12, 2022:

Oliver Glasner pays tribute to Real Madrid

Oliver Glasner admitted that his team were second-best on Wednesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner believes Real Madrid deserved to win the UEFA Super Cup. The La Liga giants got the better of their opponents on Wednesday, thanks to goals from David Alaba and captain Karim Benzema.

Speaking after the defeat, Glasner had no qualms admitting that Los Blancos were on a different level on the night.

“I think, we improved from the last game (6-1 defeat to Bayern Munich), but you can’t give Madrid two chances. The team did it well most of the time. After that, it was difficult and, in the end, Real Madrid were the better team, and they deserved the win.”

He added:

“Real Madrid are on another level. We knew that beforehand, but I am not like that; I want to improve. I think all of us, the whole team, we played at our highest level. The fact is that it wasn’t enough against Real Madrid. Now it’s about pushing our personal level a little higher, as a team. That is the task that is presented to us right now. If all of my players are as motivated as I have seen, we will increase our level.”

Glasner also praised Thibaut Courtois for another outstanding performance in a final.

“Against teams like Real Madrid, Bayern, Barcelona, you have to create your chances when you get them. How early Courtois sees where Kamada would put the ball was really world-class. He showed this in the Champions League final against Liverpool (as well).”

Courtois has saved all 19 shots he has faced in four finals with Los Blancos so far.

Los Blancos plotting move for Harry Kane in 2023

Harry Kane has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid are planning to move for Harry Kane next summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The English striker’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires in the summer of 2024. Madrid believe they can coax Spurs to cash in on their prized asset next year.

Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for Karim Benzema, who has entered the final phase of his career. A move for Kane could help the Spanish giants keep up the class in the attacking third. However, Tottenham could ruin their plans by tying the English striker down to a new deal.

Aurelien Tchouameni opens up on decision to move to Santiago Bernabeu

Aurelien Tchouameni is happy to be at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Aurelien Tchouameni has said that it's difficult to say no to Los Blancos. The French midfielder joined the La Liga giants this summer from AS Monaco and lifted his first silverware with the club in midweek.

Speaking to Canal+ after the win over Frankfurt, the 21-year-old said that he's delighted to win his first trophy with Los Blancos.

“I could’ve chosen the easy road, but it’s hard to say no to Real Madrid. It’s the world’s biggest club. Right now, I’m very happy after winning my first trophy with Real Madrid,” said Tchouameni.

Tchouameni went on to lavish praise on Benzema.

“I see the level he has, and as soon as I got here, I realised I made the right decision. I’m extremely happy to be here,” said Tchouameni.

Tchouameni is expected to compete with Casemiro for a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

