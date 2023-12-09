Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Endrick hoping for lengthy spell with Los Blancos; Carlo Ancelotti opens up on future, and more - December 9, 2023

Real Madrid travel to the Benito Villamarin on Saturday (December 9) to face Real Betis in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team will look for a win to extend their stay at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, attacker Endrick is hoping to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for years. Elsewhere, Ancelotti has opened up on his future. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 9, 2023:

Endrick hoping for lengthy spell with Real Madrid

Endrick is hoping for a lasting relationship with Real Madrid. The Brazilian forward is set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

The La Liga giants struck a deal with Palmeiras to sign the player for a reported fee of €35 million in December 2022. The 17-year-old will be allowed to leave his country once he turns 18 next year.

Speaking recently, as cited by Football Espana, Endrick said that he's focused on ending his time with the Brazilian club on a high.

"Physically it’s good for me, to have these holidays. I don’t want to know anything about football. I just want to relax. I’m still focused on what I have to do at Palmeiras.

"I have to show gratitude to the club. I have to work hard, and God willing, win more titles. I’m ready for my move, and I hope my relationship with Real Madrid lasts for years and years," said Endrick.

Endrick could be a replacement for Karim Benzema, who left Los Blancos this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on future

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he's happy at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian manager’s contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season, but he hasn’t signed an extension yet.

Ancelotti has enjoyed a decent association with the club but is heavily linked with the vacant job at Brazil. UOL Esporte has suggested that the Italian has agreed to take charge of the Selecao.

However, speaking to TV7, Ancelotti said that there’s still time for him to make a decision on his future.

“I am happy here, but of course, it takes two to do a wedding. Brazil? Surely there is an interest, but the Real Madrid contract expires on June 30, 2024, and there is time to make the correct decision," said Ancelotti.

Los Blancos have identified Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as a possible replacement for Ancelotti, according to Radio Marca.

Michael Owen backs Jude Bellingham to win Ballon d'Or

Jude Bellingham has been impressive since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has backed Jude Bellingham to win the Ballon d’Or.

The English midfielder has hit the ground running since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund this summer. Bellingham has registered 15 goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions and won the Kopa Trophy this year.

Speaking to Managing Madrid, Owen said that the 20-year-old will get even better with Los Blancos.

"We’ve always been very proud that he’s an Englishman, and he’s gone abroad, and he’s gone outside his comfort zone to move to Germany, to play minutes, to play in the Champions League.

"And from Madrid’s point of view, that’s worked perfectly for them because he’s obviously gained all those experiences so young in life, and, now, they’re going to get the best years of him," said Owen.

Owen added that staying with the La Liga giants will provide Bellingham a good platform to win the Ballon d’Or.

"He’s, of course, capable of winning the biggest honors in the world. Just by being around Madrid, he’s got even more chance of winning things like Champions League and La Liga titles, and, of course, if you win those competitions, and you’re one of the star players, then you’ve got a very good chance of winning a Ballon d’Or, which is obviously a great achievement for him," said Owen.

He continued:

"So, yeah, I love him, I think he’s amazing. I think he’s a great player. I also think he’s a great person. You know, he’s very likable. He’s a happy person."

Real Madrid reportedly spent €103 million on Bellingham this summer, and the player has been worth every penny so far.