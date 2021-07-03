Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: French defender pushing for €50m move to Premier League giants, Toni Kroos retires from international football to focus on Los Blancos and more - 3rd July 2021

Real Madrid are looking for a new start next season under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian joined Los Blancos after the departure of Zinedine Zidane, who departed at the end of the La Liga giants’ first season without silverware in over a decade.

Real Madrid are eager to strengthen a few key areas of the team and have already signed former Bayern Munich defender David Alaba on a free transfer. Sergio Ramos has departed after 16 seasons at the club and he could also be followed out of the club by a few Los Blancos stars.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer news from 3 June 2021.

French defender pushing for €50m move to Premier League giants

Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane is pushing for a move to Manchester United this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Frenchman’s current contract expires next summer and Real Madrid have offered him an extension. However, Varane has turned it down as he desires a new challenge.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the player and are eager to finally bring him to Old Trafford. Multiple reports claim that personal terms won’t be a problem if the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Official. Toni Kroos won’t play again for German national team and announces his retirement from international football. I want to fully focus on my goals with Real Madrid”. 🇩🇪 #Kroos — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2021

Manchester United are already offering €50m for the Frenchman, but Los Blancos are holding out for an offer in the region of €70m. Varane is said to be pushing for a move and Real Madrid risk losing him for free in a year unless they oblige.

Toni Kroos retires from international football to focus on Real Madrid

Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football. The German midfielder has stated that he wishes to concentrate on his career with Real Madrid. Kroos joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2014 and has appeared 320 times for the La Liga giants.

Kroos took to Instagram after the defeat against England at Euro 2020 to express his decision.

“I had made the decision to quit after this tournament a long time ago. It had been clear to me for a long time that I would not be available for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. More than anything, because I want to focus fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years,” wrote Kroos.

Real Madrid win the race to sign Spanish prodigy

Real Madrid have won the race to sign Bryan Bugarin this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Moises Llorens. Barcelona are also interested in the Celta Vigo prodigy. However, Los Blancos have stolen a march on their bitter rivals to secure the services of the 12-year-old.

Bugarin has been very impressive for his club’s youth teams and his instincts in front of goal have caught the eye of the two La Liga giants.

El @FCBmasia da x perdido a Bryan Bugarín, que vino con sus padres a ver La Masia. Con el cambio de mando en el fútbol base se perdió toda la ventaja generada ante rivales. El FCB presentó tarde una oferta nada convincente. Irá al Madrid. Es el mejor jugador nacional de su edad — moisESPN (@moillorens) July 2, 2021

The Catalans were leading the race for the young forward at one point in time. However, their delay in submitting a bid has helped Real Madrid enter the fray and take control of the situation.

