Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Gareth Bale deserves to say proper goodbye, says Carlo Ancelotti; Los Blancos advised to sign Liverpool star, and more - 8 April 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to take a step closer to the league title by securing a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Italian has said that Gareth Bale deserves to say a proper goodbye to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Esteban Cambiasso has advised Los Blancos to sign a Liverpool star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 8th April 2022:

Gareth Bale deserves to say proper goodbye, says Carlo Ancelotti

Gareth Bale is set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer,

Carlo Ancelotti believes Gareth Bale deserves to say a proper goodbye to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Welshman has been a controversial figure with the Spanish side since joining in 2014. He has been unplayable at his brilliant best, but his attitude has also been questioned by the club's supporters.

The 32-year-old has been a subdued figure this season and has hardly featured for Los Blancos under Carlo Ancelotti. His current contract is set to run out this summer, when Bale is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Ancelotti believes the Welshman’s contribution to the La Liga giants’ recent success cannot be forgotten.

Speaking at a press conference, the Italian said that Bale wants to leave the club on a positive note.

“Gareth has entered the history of this club with his goals, his performances and the titles. Gareth is fine, as we saw with Wales, and he wants to show it here, with his team. He wants to go out positively; it would be fair for him to say goodbye to the Bernabeu in a good way,” said Ancelotti.

Ancelotti went on to talk about his own future, saying that a decision could be made at the end of the season.

“At the end of the season the club will evaluate the work we do and make a decision. I enjoy every day,” said Ancelotti.

The Italian also heaped praise on Karim Benzema, who has been on fire this season.

“His career is very long; he continues to improve. He has improved on and off the pitch, in his leadership. Karim's age makes no difference to the partner he has; in the future he will still be one of the most important players in this team. He has more personality, is more of a leader, but the good player has always been there,” said Ancelotti.

Esteban Cambiasso advises Real Madrid to sign Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah’s future is up in the air.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Esteban Cambiasso believes Mohamed Salah would be a valuable addition to the current team. Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for the Egyptian, who is yet to agree an extension with Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cambiasso said that Salah is a more urgent requirement at the Santiago Bernabeu than Robert Lewandowski.

"Right now what Real Madrid need is an attacking winger rather than a centre forward. Vinicius is there, true, but someone is missing in the other lane since Hazard has failed, and Bale is no longer what he used to be. Today, a Salah would be more useful than a Lewandowski.” said Cambiasso.

AC Milan eager to sign Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio could move to Serie A this summer.

AC Milan are ready to move mountains to secure the services of Marco Asensio, according to AS.

The Rossoneri are looking for a new right winger and have their eyes on the Real Madrid star. The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order under Ancelotti. Things could get further complicated after the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Asensio is ready to leave in search of regular football, and the Serie A leaders are among the clubs eager to lap him up. The Milan hierarchy have already initiated contact with Los Blancos to facilitate a move this summer. The player’s current contract expires at the end of the next season, and he could be offloaded this year.

