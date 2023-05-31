Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Harry Kane backed for Santiago Bernabeu success; Roberto Firmino eyeing Los Blancos move, and more - May 31, 2023

Real Madrid will look to end the season on a high when they face Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (June 4) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are second in the league with one game remaining.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been backed to be a hit with Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino is tempted by a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 31, 2023:

Harry Kane backed for Santiago Bernabeu success

Harry Kane could leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov reckons Harry Kane could be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The English forward is heavily linked with a departure from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, when he will enter the final year of his contract. The 29-year-old doesn’t plan to sign a new deal, which could force Spurs to cash in on him.

Real Madrid are looking for a new No. 9 to eventually succeed Karim Benzema and reportedly have their eyes on Kane. Speaking to EFE, as cited by Managing Madrid, Berbatov admitted that the Englishman could be tempted to remain in the Premier League.

“Kane would be a great signing for Real Madrid. He is a complete player; he can score goals; he can assist; he can drop deep; he can do everything. He has the quality and the experience to play for a club like Real Madrid,” said Berbatov said.

He continued:

“But I also think that he loves Tottenham and that he has a strong connection with the club and the fans. He is the leading goalscorer of the team and of the country. He is on his way to break Alan Shearer’s record for most goals in the Premier League. His legacy now is so great that he cannot force himself to tarnish it.”

Berbatov added that Kane would cost a fortune this summer.

“Of course, it will cost a lot of money, because I know Daniel Levy and he will ask a lot for his star. It would be interesting to see it because not many English players have left England, because the Premier League is probably the best league, and everyone wants to be there,” said Berbatov.

The Red Devils also have their eyes on the Englishman.

Roberto Firmino eyeing Real Madrid move

Roberto Firmino has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Roberto Firmino is tempted by a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward is set to leave Liverpool at the end of this season as a free agent. He's reportedly on the radar of Real Madrid, who want a new striker to cover for Karim Benzema next season.

On the Here We Go podcast, Romano said that Los Blancos have already been in touch with Firmino’s entourage.

“Real Madrid are negotiating with Joselu as a backup striker; they have Roberto Firmino in their list, and they have had conversations with people close to Roberto Firmino.

"They are informed on the conditions of the deal, and I am told that Firmino would be tempted to join Real Madrid,” said Romano.

Firmino has 111 goals and 79 assists in 362 games across competitions for the Reds.

Carlo Ancelotti set to stay

Carlo Ancelotti will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for the upcoming season, according to AS.

The Italian manager is heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid at the end of the season. It was previously believed that Ancelotti’s position at the club would come under doubt following the failure to win La Liga and Champions League. However, Los Blancos’ hierarchy are pleased with the progress the club have made under him and want the Italian to continue managing the first team.

The Brazilian Football Federation remain eager to appoint Ancelotti as their next manager. However, their plans are likely to end in disappointment, as the Italian will not take charge of the Selecao. I

nstead, Ancelotti is looking forward to a summer of rebuilding at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are likely to target a new midfielder, a defender and two forwards.

