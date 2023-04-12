Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Harvey Elliott almost joined Los Blancos; club eyeing Roberto Firmino, and more - April 12, 2023

Real Madrid host Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (April 12) for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Carlo Ancelotti's side will be desperate for a win after their shock league defeat to Villarreal at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott has said that he was close to joining Los Blancos earlier in his career. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are interested in Reds attacker Roberto Firmino.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 12, 2023:

Harvey Elliott almost joined Real Madrid

Harvey Elliott (right) has been a revelation at Anfield this season.

Harvey Elliott has said that he almost joined Real Madrid before arriving at Liverpool.

The 20-year-old arrived at Anfield in 2019 from Fulham and has developed into a fine player. He has been a first-team regular under Jurgen Klopp this season, scoring five goals and setting up two in 41 games across competitions.

On the We Are Liverpool podcast, Elliott said that he turned down Los Blancos, as he's a Liverpool fan.

"I was close to going to Madrid, and I think Liverpool came in. As soon as I heard they had come for me, that was it; my heart was set on it. Just because, mainly, being a Liverpool fan, like all the family," said Elliott.

The La Liga giants have a stellar record of picking up talented youngsters from across the planet. As such, it's no wonder that they were interested in Elliott.

Los Blancos eyeing Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Roberto Firmino, according to El Nacional. The Brazilian striker will be out of contract this summer after opting not to sign an extension with Liverpool. Los Blancos are monitoring his situation closely and want to bring the player to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 31-year-old has 109 goals and 79 assists in 359 games across competitions for the Reds.

President Florentino Perez wants a new No. 9 as a backup for Karim Benzema. The La Liga giants have suffered this season due to the absence of a cover for the Frenchman. Real Madrid have their eyes on Erling Haaland, but prising him away this summer would be next to impossible.

Los Blancos want to rope in Firmino to bridge the gap for now, and the Brazilian could be a fabulous addition to the squad.

Endrick heaps praise on Real Madrid teammates

Vinicius Junior (left) has been in red-hot form this season.

Endrick has lavished praise on Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema. The Palmeiras prodigy is set to join Real Madrid in 2024 and has been touted as a potential replacement for Benzema. Los Blancos signed the 16-year-old last summer, but he will remain on loan with the Brazilian side till the end of next season.

Speaking after clinching the Paulistao, Endrick spoke highly of Vinicius and said that he regularly follows the La Liga giants.

“I am always watching Vini destroy the opponents. Against Villarreal, once again Vinicius made the difference; unfortunately, we lost. It’s great to watch Vinicius play. He is always happy, playing with a smile on his face," said Endrick.

He added:

"Even when they provoke him ... The more they provoke him, the better he performs. Those who criticise Vini, in my opinion, are fools, because taunting him will only motivate him to to play even more."

Endrick also revealed that he's playing close attention to Benzema and backed Real Madrid to win the Champions League.

"Another player I’m paying more attention to is Benzema. I see what he does in the box and throughout the game. It is very good to know that I will play next to those footballers that I play with in FIFA (videogame). I believe that we, Real Madrid, will be champions of the Champions League and that Vini will be the best in the world," said Endrick.

Endrick scored in both legs against Agua Santa to help Palmeiras win 5-2 and clinch the title.

Poll : 0 votes