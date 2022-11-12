Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jose Mourinho linked with sensational Santiago Bernabeu return; Liverpool attempted to sign Karim Benzema this summer, and more - November 12, 2022

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 14 games, two points behind leaders Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's wards have won 11 times and lost just once.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has been linked with a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Liverpool failed in their attempt to sign Karim Benzema this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 12, 2022:

Jose Mourinho linked with sensational Real Madrid return

Jose Mourinho has taken AS Roma on a rejuvenating run.

Real Madrid are considering Jose Mourinho as a possible successor to Carlo Ancelotti, according to La Repubblica via The Real Champs.

The Portuguese has enjoyed an admirable spell with AS Roma, but his contract runs out in 2024. Mourinho is reportedly considering his future and could even leave the club next summer. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is monitoring the situation with interest.

The La Liga giants have been on the rise under Ancelotti since he took charge last summer. The Italian manager has enjoyed a brilliant second term with Real Madrid, taking them to the pinnacle of success last season.

He remains on course to repeat the feat this campaign as well. However, should Ancelotti consider hanging up his boots at the end of the season, Los Blancos want to rope in Mourinho to take his place.

At this rate, Round 3 with Jose Mourinho? According to reports, Florentino Perez could tempt Jose Mourinho in the summer, offering him the Real Madrid job if Carlo Ancelotti leaves the club and retires. (La Repubblica) #ASRoma At this rate, Round 3 with Jose Mourinho? According to reports, Florentino Perez could tempt Jose Mourinho in the summer, offering him the Real Madrid job if Carlo Ancelotti leaves the club and retires. (La Repubblica) #ASRoma #RMCF At this rate, Round 3 with Jose Mourinho? 👀

The Portuguese enjoyed a successful spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, although his association with the club didn't end on pleasant terms. However, that's water under the bridge now, and both parties could be ready for a reunion.

Liverpool attempted to sign Karim Benzema this summer

Karim Benzema was wanted at Anfield earlier this summer.

Liverpool wanted to sign Karim Benzema this summer, according to Nacional via Paisley Gates.

The French forward was reportedly considering his future following Real Madrid's attempts to bring in a new No. 9. With Kylian Mbappe opting to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Erling Haaland moving to Manchester City, Los Blancos had turned their attention to Harry Kane.

Benzema was least pleased with the entire fiasco and wanted to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. The Reds were monitoring his situation with interest and offered to take him to Anfield. However, the La Liga giants opted not to bring in a new striker, and Benzema ended up staying with Real Madrid. Liverpool moved on from the Frenchman and signed Darwin Nunez.

Karim Benzema opens up on World Cup ambition

Karim Benzema is preparing for the World Cup.

Karim Benzema is eager to get his hands on the World Cup trophy. The Frenchman has been missing in action of late for Real Madrid due to injuries. However, he has been named in Didier Deschamps' squad for the greatest sporting spectacle on earth.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, as cited by AS, Benzema said that he's physically and mentally ready for the FIFA World Cup.

"Winning the World Cup would be one of my best ever birthday presents (Benzema turns 35 on 19 December, the day after the final). Each match will be a cup final. We’ve got a great group of players; we’re going to take it one game at a time," said Benzema.

He continued:

"I’ve had a few little fitness issues but nothing serious. There’s still plenty of time until the 22nd (when France play their first game against Australia). I’ll be fine, I’ll be physically and mentally ready."

The Frenchman went on to thank both Los Blancos and his former club Lyon for helping him realise his dreams.

“It’s amazing. Thanks to my current club Real Madrid for helping me make my dreams come true, and to Lyon, my boyhood club. They’ve always been here for me. I started making my way through the ranks here, so it’s an unbelievable moment; it’s really heart-warming for me," said Benzema.

He added:

"It’s my city; it’s the club that helped me fulfil my ambition of signing for Real Madrid. Seeing all the people here and all the fans is incredible; it makes me really proud of the work I’ve done and I know they’re proud of me too.”

Benzema has appeared 12 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season and has scored six goals and set up one more.

