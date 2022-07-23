Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham advised to turn down Los Blancos; Eden Hazard determined to excel at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - July 23, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Barcelona at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to lay down a marker against the Blaugrana ahead of the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, former Scotland manager Alex McLeish has advised Jude Bellingham to turn down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard is determined to come good for Los Blancos.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 23, 2022:

Alex McLeish advises Jude Bellingham to turn down Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham could ignite a bidding war next summer.

Alex McLeish believes Jude Bellingham should snub a move to Real Madrid and join Liverpool. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is among the finest players in his position in Europe and is a target for the La Liga giants. Los Blancos believe the 19-year-old could constitute the next generation midfield trio at the Santiago Bernabeu alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

The Spanish giants are planning to dive for him next year, but they're not the only clubs monitoring the Englishman. Liverpool also have their eyes on Bellingham, and McLeish believes the player will be better advised to join the Reds.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Scotland manager said Bellingham should move to the Premier League next.

“Jude has served his time abroad. I always feel, when you are that age, that you want to play for someone in the Premier League. Why not Liverpool? A couple of years ago they won the Champions League and they have recently won the Premier League,” said McLeish.

He added:

“They are flying every single season; they are a force to be reckoned with. Why not Liverpool? Real Madrid might come in but is it the name that catches you more than the way you can settle into a club?”

Eden Hazard determined to excel at Santiago Bernabeu

Eden Hazard is hoping to finally come good at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard remains eager to find his best form at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian has endured a nightmare since joining Real Madrid in 2019. The club have been patient throughout his troubles, and the 31-year-old is desperate to repay their faith in him.

Speaking recently, Hazard expressed a desire to help Los Blancos find more success ahead.

"In my head, I said to myself, 'OK, I can play, I don't feel any pain. I'm moving forward. I've enjoyed my holidays and I've come back prepared for pre-season. When we won all those titles I was happy for my teammates, for the club and for the fans,'” said Hazard.

He continued:

"But inside me there was one thing. I was happy for the group, but inside I said to myself: 'Let's show that I can play and that the team can also win with me.'"

Eder Militao signs new deal with Los Blancos

Eder Militao is set for a lengthy stay at the Santiago Bernabeu

Eder Militao has signed a new deal with Real Madrid, Marca reports. The Brazilian defender was key to a highly successful 2021-22 season for the La Liga giants. Militao forged a rock-solid partnership at the back with David Alaba, helping the club deal with the dual departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Nathan Gissing @Nathan_Gissing



Militão will have a €500m release clause in his new contract. #RealMadrid Éder Militão will extend his contract with Real Madrid till 2028 - agreement in place, as previously reported.Militão will have a €500m release clause in his new contract. Éder Militão will extend his contract with Real Madrid till 2028 - agreement in place, as previously reported. Militão will have a €500m release clause in his new contract. 🇧🇷⚪️ #RealMadrid

MIlitao’s steady rise has generated attention from clubs around the continent, prompting Los Blancos into action.

Despite his performances, the Brazilian was among the lowest earners at the Santiago Bernabeu, with an annual salary of €3.5 million. However, all that is set to change, with the 23-year-old already penning a new deal that'll keep him at the club till 2028. The new contract will see him earn €7 million per-year plus bonuses, and he will also have a release clause of €500 million.

