Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Jude Bellingham told to join Los Blancos; club not planning to re-sign Martin Odegaard, and more - January 4, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Cacereno on Tuesday (January 3) in the Round of 32 of the Copa Del Rey. Rodrygo scored the only goal of the game to help Carlo Ancelotti's side get a step closer to silverware this season.

Meanwhile, former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has advised Jude Bellingham to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are not planning to re-sign Martin Odegaard from Arsenal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 4, 2023.

Nigel Reo-Coker advises Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nigel Reo-Coker has advised Jude Bellingham to turn down a move to Liverpool in favor of Real Madrid.

The English midfielder is a target for both European giants, with the player likely to be on the move this summer. Apart from impressing with the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he has also caught the eye for Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dormtund would sell Jude Bellingham for £105M (€120M) in the summer, but they could 'get weak' for £132M (€150M)

Paul Joyce has also confirmed that Bellingham's price will be around £130m.

Speaking recently, Reo-Coker said that the 19-year-old has a better chance of winning silverware if he moves to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"If you were Jude Bellingham, would you go to Liverpool right now with what you currently see? You look at the other suitors – if I was Bellingham, I would go to Real Madrid.

I would look at what Real Madrid are doing, what they are building, what they’ve got there, the young talent and what can be achieved, and I would go there. I would not go to Liverpool," said Reo-Coker.

Los Blancos have identified Bellingham as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric. The 19-year-old has appeared 22 times across competitions for BvB this season, scoring nine goals and setting up three more.

Los Blancos not planning to re-sign Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has gone from strength to strength at the Emirates.

Real Madrid are not interested in bringing Martin Odegaard back to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Norwegian midfielder has enjoyed a brilliant run with Arsenal this season, registering seven goals and five assists in 22 games. The 24-year-old swapped the Santiago Bernabeu for the Emirates in 2021 and hasn't looked back since then.

The highest of compliments for Martin Odegaard 🤩

Odegaard's recent rise has prompted talks of a possible return to Los Blancos. The Spanish giants are already making succession plans for their ageing midfield and have been linked with the Norwegian. However, the club are not monitoring the player right now and have set their sights on alternate targets.

Alvaro Rodriguez happy to earn first-team debut

Alvaro Rodriguez is delighted to earn his first-team debut for Real Madrid. The 18-year-old replaced Eden Hazard in the second half and looked lively in his first outing with Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Speaking after the win, Rodriguez outlined Ancelotti’s advice ahead of the game:

"He told me to make an effort, to give everything on the field and to let myself go. It’s what I’m good at, fighting until the end and giving everything for the team. Now I am going to continue making an effort with my team, which is Castilla, and hopefully there will be more opportunities like this for which I work every day," said Rodriguez.

He added:

“This remains for me a day to remember. It’s a very special day, and I’m going to keep it with all my heart. It’s an incredible experience. I don’t even believe it; it’s a dream to be with the people I admire; they are my idols. A few years ago, I was watching them on TV."

Red John | La Fabrica



️ call up with Real Madrid first team

️ call up for the Copa America with Uruguay U20 What a day for Alvaro Rodríguez

The teenager went on to thank Ancelotti as well as Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul for their support.

"Today I have fulfilled the dream that I have been waiting for so long since I was a child. I am very proud. I cannot express in words what I feel at this moment. I want to thank Ancelotti for giving me the opportunity and also my family and my girlfriend. I’d also like to mention my coach from Castilla, Raul, who has been a great leader," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez could be a long-term successor to Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

