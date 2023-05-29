Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema considering departure; Eden Hazard wants to stay, and more - May 29, 2023

Real Madrid are second in La Liga with one game left. Carlo Ancelotti’s team next face Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (June 4) in their season finale.

Meanwhile, striker Karim Benzema is contemplating cutting ties with Los Blancos amid interest from the Middle East. Elsewhere, midfielder Eden Hazard wants to stay with the La Liga giants beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 29, 2023:

Karim Benzema considering departure

Karim Benzema could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Karim Benzema is contemplating a departure from Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz via Madrid Universal.

The 35-year-old’s contract with the La Liga giants expires at the end of the season, and he was previously expected to sign a one-year extension. However, it's now believed that the Frenchman is having second thoughts about his future following a blockbuster offer from Saudi Arabia.

Benzema has been indispensable for Los Blancos in recent seasons and has continued to be decisive in the current campaign. He's still the main man under Carlo Ancelotti, and the club has suffered this season due to his injury woes.

However, Real Madrid are also laying down succession plans for the 35-year-old, who is in the final phase of his career. Erling Haaland is the club’s preferred choice to fill the Frenchman’s boots.

A move for the Norwegian is not expected to materialise before 2024. As such, Benzema was largely expected to continue with the Spanish giants for at least another season.

However, the 35-year-old has now received a staggering €200 million offer from Saudi Arabia that has forced him to reconsider his future. The proposal is for a two-year deal and will also allow for extra earnings with add-ons like image rights and advertising, among others.

With Harry Kane linked to the Santiago Bernabeu and Los Blancos reportedly rekindling their interest in Kylian Mbappe, Benzema could consider the time ripe for departure.

He could seriously consider a move to the Middle East for a fat pay-check. However, there are also reports claiming that the 35-year-old wants to stay and is firmly in Real Madrid’s plans for the upcoming season.

Eden Hazard wants to stay

Eden Hazard has struggled for first team opportunities this season.

Eden Hazard is not looking to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to AS. The Belgian forward is an isolated figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, and the Italian manager doesn’t consider the 32-year-old a part of his plans.

Hazard has struggled for chances this season and wasn’t utilised this weekend even with multiple first-team forwards absent. Los Blancos are eager to bid adieu to Hazard this summer.

The club have long lost their patience with the Belgian and now want to remove his exorbitant wages from their books. However, Hazard has no intention of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old’s contract expires next summer, and he wants to run down his deal and leave for free in a year.

Real Madrid to extend Dani Ceballos stay

Dani Ceballos is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are very close to tying Dani Ceballos down to a new deal, according to Marca.

The Spanish midfielder's contract with the La Liga giants expires this summer, and he's already being courted by potential suitors. However, Ceballos has always maintained that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and is now set to get his wish.

The 27-year-old has been a prominent figure under Ancelotti in recent weeks. He has delivered whenever called upon, and Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts. The club have been engaged in negotiations with the player's entourage regarding a new deal for a while.

Talks have progressed well, and a breakthrough is in sight. Real Madrid's renewal offer is very close to the player's expectations, and he's now expected to commit his future to the club.

