Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema denies Cristiano Ronaldo rift; Carlo Ancelotti not eyeing new right-back, and more - January 15, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to lock horns with Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final tonight (January 15). Los Blancos are looking to beat their bitter rivals to continue their recent dominance in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema has denied any rift with Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is not looking to sign a new right-back this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 15, 2023:

Karim Benzema denies Cristiano Ronaldo rift

Karim Benzema (right) continues to be pivotal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema has brushed aside reports of a rift between him and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Frenchman played second fiddle to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner during their time together at Real Madrid. The 35-year-old has stepped up since the Portuguese’ departure and has been in exceptional form in the last few seasons.

Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d’Or and is among Ancelotti’s most important players. Los Blancos are currently in Riyadh and were recently paid a visit by Ronaldo, who's currently with Al Nassr. The Portuguese was pictured talking to quite a few of Real Madrid's players, but Benzema was not among them.

Karim Benzema:

No photo with Cristiano Ronaldo?



"We don't need pics to show we are friends. We didn't talk or see each other because, he was there to training but hopefully I'll see him tomorrow and we will talk."

The situation has given rise to speculation that the Frenchman is not on talking terms with the 37-year-old. However, speaking to the press, as cited by Marca, Benzema dismissed those claims.

“We don't need to take photos to say we're friends; the photos are for Instagram or Twitter, that's another world. We didn't have time to say hello because I was training and immediately he also went to train. I hope to see him tomorrow at the stadium and be able to talk to him for a while,” said Benzema.

The Frenchman has registered ten goals and set up one more in 15 games across competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti not interested in new right-back at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti is not looking to sign a new right-back this year, according to Marca.

Real Madrid are largely expected to sign a new left-back in 2023 to address Ferland Mendy's woes. Los Blancos have also been tipped to bolster their right-back position this year.

Dani Carvajal and his backup Lucas Vazques are both on the wrong side of 30, so a new right-back could be a welcome addition to the squad.

Dani Carvajal played his 350th game with Real Madrid yesterday.

Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a result.

However, it now appears that Ancelotti doesn’t want to invest in a new right-back at the moment. The Italian is convinced that Carvajal and Vazquez are adequate for the role. If the need arises, the La Liga giants would turn to their academy for solutions.

Vinicius Tobias, Alex Jimenez and Jesus Fortea are options that could suit Ancelotti. The former is currently on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu and should he impress, the move could be made permanent.

AC Milan working to sign Brahim Diaz permanently

Brahim Diaz is wanted permanently at AC Milan.

AC Milan are looking to sign Brahim Diaz permanently, according to journalist Niccolo Ceccarini via Milan News.

The Rossoneri are delighted with the player’s performances so far and want to keep him at the San Siro permanently. The Spanish midfielder is currently on loan at the Serie A side from Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Milan have buy option in June around €22m fee, Real have a buy back clause for €27m.

Milan have the option to sign him permanently for €22 million but are looking to negotiate a lower price. The Italian giants are carefully planning their next move to help their cause.

Diaz has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Serie A side this season, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

