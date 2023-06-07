Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema joins Al Ittihad; Harry Kane advised to join Los Blancos, and more - June 7, 2023

Real Madrid are expected to have a busy summer ahead. Carlo Ancelotti’s side faltered in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, which they are likely to address before the new campaign.

Meanwhile, striker Karim Benzema has moved to Al Ittihad. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been advised to join Los Blancos. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on June 7, 2023:

Karim Benzema joins Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema has moved to Saudi Arabia.

Karim Benzema has been unveiled as an Al Ittihad player. The French forward left Real Madrid this week at the end of his contract.

The La Liga giants were ready to offer the 35-year-old a new deal, but Benzema wanted a new challenge. He has since moved to the Middle East for a blockbuster deal.

The Frenchman will earn around €200 million in a two-year deal, with an option for a third year. He will also pocket an additional €30 million for being an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2023 World Cup.

At his unveiling, Benzema had a short message for fans.

“I'm looking forward to seeing you in Jeddah,” said Benzema.

The Frenchman will face off against former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi League next season.

Harry Kane advised to join Real Madrid

Harry Kane is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos has advised Harry Kane to join Real Madrid. The English striker is in the final year of his contract with Tottenham Hotspur but is reluctant to sign an extension. Los Blancos are among the clubs vying for his signature this summer.

The La Liga giants have stepped up their interest in Kane in recent days following Benzema’s decision to leave. The 29-year-old has been identified as the ideal candidate to fill the Frenchman’s boots.

Speaking recently, Ramos spoke highly of Kane and urged him not to turn down ‘special club’ Real Madrid.

“My advice to any player is don't turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid. It is a special club that know how to win. (Kane) has an incredible physical presence, as you can't score as many goals as he does in the Premier League and not be able to play the physical side of the game,” said Ramos.

He continued:

"But he can play the technical side of the game as well, and I don't think he gets enough credit for that. Yes, he is a great goalscorer, but also he is a great football player as well.”

Ramos went on to heap praise on his former teammate Benzema.

“Benzema has contributed to so much success with Real Madrid, and you will never be able to replace him, as he is one of those players who is unique in the history of Madrid.

"What you do need to do, though, is bring in a quality forward who can come in and score goals. Not everybody can play for Real Madrid, as there is so much pressure and expectation, so it needs to be the right player,” said Ramos.

Los Blancos are likely to face competition from Manchester United for Kane’s services.

Marco Asensio turns down Liverpool

Marco Asensio turned down a chance to move to Anfield this summer.

Marco Asensio has turned down an offer to join Liverpool this summer, according to AS Diario.

The Spaniard’s contract with Real Madrid runs out at the end of the month, and he's expected to leave on a Bosman move. The La Liga giants were locked in talks with the player’s camp for a new deal but failed to convince him to sign an extension.

The situation has alerted multiple clubs across the continent, including the Reds and Paris Saint-Germain. Jurgen Klopp’s side are expected to indulge in the transfer market this summer following a dismal season. The Premier League giants wanted to bring Asensio to Anfield, but the 27-year-old turned them down.

The Spaniard also had offers from Chelsea and Aston Villa but has reportedly opted to join the Parisians on a Bosman move. The Ligue 1 champions’ omnipresent status in the Champions League, and a lucrative financial offer are among the reasons why Asensio chose to move to Paris.

