Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Karim Benzema ruled out of El Clasico; Dani Ceballos agrees to leave Los Blancos, and more - 19 March 2022

Real Madrid will be eager to continue their recent momentum when they face Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday. Los Blancos are atop the points table, while the Blaugrana are third, 15 points adrift, but with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that striker Karim Benzema will miss the El Clasico clash due to injury. Elsewhere, Dani Ceballos has agreed to join his former club Real Betis.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 19th March 2022:

Carlo Ancelotti says Karim Benzema is ruled out of El Clasico

Karim Benzema has been on fire this season.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Karim Benzema will miss Sunday’s El Clasico due to injury. The Frenchman has been in blistering form this season. His absence could be a huge blow to Los Blancos ahead of the historic tie.

The 34-year-old is leading the goalscoring charts in the league with 22 strikes this season and also has 11 league assists to his name. Benzema was on song against Mallorca on Monday, scoring a brace to help his team win 3-0. However, he picked up an injury in the process and failed to train on Saturday.

Speaking at his press conference, Ancelotti said that Benzema would play no part on Sunday.

“We never take risks. Tomorrow (Benzema) can't play because he hasn't trained; he feels some discomfort. It's a small injury... (Gareth Bale) is one of the alternatives. We have Mariano (Diaz); we have (Luka) Jovic, I've played Isco and Rodrygo there too. There are a lot of options,” said Ancelotti.

The manager continued:

"Karim is 34 years old; it can happen. It doesn't worry me; we have two weeks now to work with him. We have time to get him ready for the end of the season, and he'll come back and make the difference like always."

The Italian also praised Xavi for turning things around at the Camp Nou, saying:

“The identity of (Barcelona) won't change; it never does. They have a clear style of play. Xavi is doing well. The team has improved a lot, and they're in good form right now... We'll have to play an all-round game: defend well, press well, play well with the ball, bring it out from the back, be direct. A complete game."

In their last clash with Barcelona, Los Blancos triumphed 3-2 in the Supercopa Espana semis en route to the title.

Dani Ceballos agrees to leave Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos has struggled for chances at Real Madrid this season.

Dani Ceballos has agreed to join Real Betis, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Spaniard has struggled to make a mark under Ancelotti this season, making only seven appearances across competitions.

The 25-year-old is a long way down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and things are unlikely to change any time soon. Real Madrid are willing to consider his departure this summer.

Real Betis are working to complete a reunion with their former player. Ceballos has reportedly agreed personal terms with them. The deal is expected to see the light of day this summer and is likely to cost around €15-18 million.

David Alaba opens up on El Clasico

David Alaba is preparing to face Barcelona on Sunday.

David Alaba has opened up on his preparations for El Clasico. The Austrian scored on his El Clasico debut earlier this season and remains eager to make a mark on Sunday.

Speaking to Real Madrid's official website, Alaba said that it os the history of the game that makes El Clasico special.

“El Clasico is special because of the history behind it. There is a special feeling around the place in the week before the game, just like there was last time as well. I think that’s what makes it different to other matches."

He continued:

"I don’t think it’s only in my country, in Austria. In Germany and throughout the world, the Clasico is special. It’s the match everyone wants to see, and that makes it extra special. I prepare for it the same as any week, I’ll do just what I always do."

Talking about his goal on his Clasico debut, the Real Madrid defender said:

"My goal was great. How do I remember it? I took the ball out of defence, ran down the left flank, then received it in the box and hit it well".

