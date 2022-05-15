Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool backed to win Champions League; Eden Hazard set to stay, and more - 15 May 2022

Real Madrid will face Cadiz in La Liga on Sunday at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla. Los Blancos will look for a win this weekend to boost their confidence ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Meanwhile, Alan Kennedy has backed the Reds to win the Champions League. Elsewhere, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Eden Hazard could stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 15 May 2022:

Alan Kennedy backs Liverpool to win Champions League

Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy has backed his former club to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Speaking to Marca, Kennedy said that he is impressed by Los Blancos’ comebacks this season. He also singled out Karim Benzema for special praise, saying:

“I wouldn't know what to say. I was very impressed by Real Madrid against City. I thought it was really incredible. It was as if Manchester City were only playing with seven players at the end of the game. They were crushed and forced to make mistakes. At one poin,t I thought every cross was going to end up in the back of the net. It was brilliant. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid can do it for the fourth time in a row."

He continued:

“I have to say that Karim Benzema has been brilliant this season. He had played with the best at Real Madrid. Now, after living in Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow, he is proving that he is one of the best in the world. For me, he is in the top three in the world."

Kennedy added:

"Having seen his hat-trick against Chelsea and his goal against City, I'm sure Liverpool's defence will be more than aware of the threat he poses. He has that eye for goal, and he does everything. He reminds me of the old strikers of my generation. If Liverpool want to win, it's vital they stop the Frenchman. I hope he has a bad day in the final."

Kennedy also said that he is counting on Liverpool to get the better of the La Liga giants in Paris, noting:

“Seeing what both teams are capable of, anything could happen in Paris. However, I firmly believe that, if Liverpool play at their best, they will win the game."

Carlo Ancelotti reveals Eden Hazard is set to stay at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has endured a difficult time since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Eden Hazard could stay at the club beyond the summer. The Belgian has endured another injury-riddled season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

B/R Football @brfootball Carlo Ancelotti says Eden Hazard will stay at Real Madrid next season: “Hazard’s plan is very clear—he wants to show his quality next season.”



He’s been involved in 16 goals in 65 games since joining the club in 2019 and missed 66 games due to injury. Carlo Ancelotti says Eden Hazard will stay at Real Madrid next season: “Hazard’s plan is very clear—he wants to show his quality next season.” He’s been involved in 16 goals in 65 games since joining the club in 2019 and missed 66 games due to injury. https://t.co/0KdrwaHm0g

However, speaking to the press, Ancelotti said that Hazard is motivated to get back to his best next season, adding:

“He (Hazard) is staying, and with a lot of motivation, because he hasn’t had a good time. He wants to show his quality. Hazard’s plan is clear. He is staying."

The Italian added:

“I think so (game time for Hazard). In a squad like Madrid’s, there are a lot of games. There will be changes. With a more complete squad, you can rotate more, and everyone can have opportunities. The starting lineup in a big team is very complicated. For everyone."

Ancelotti continued:

"Not only for those who play less. The amount of minutes is not important. We have the example of Rodrygo. He hasn’t played much but has shown his quality when he has."

Borussia Dortmund monitoring Sergio Arribas

Borussia Dortmund have their eyes on Sergio Arribas, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Spanish attacker has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu and could leave this summer in search of regular football. BvB are planning to secure his services ahead of the new season.

The 20-year-old has 14 goals and five assists from 33 games in the Segunda Division this campaign. Dortmund are pleased with his performances and have already been in touch with Los Blancos to chalk out a summer move. The La Liga giants are willing to let him leave but will most likely insert a clause to re-sign him in the future.

