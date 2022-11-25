Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool forward desperate to play for Los Blancos; club offered chance to sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward, and more - November 25, 2022

Real Madrid have added more quality to their squad this summer. Carlo Ancelotti brought in Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, while Antonio Rudiger joined on a Bosman move.

Meanwhile, a Liverpool forward is eager to play for Los Blancos. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have been offered the chance to sign a Borussia Monchengladbach forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 25, 2022:

Luis Diaz desperate to play for Real Madrid

Luis Diaz dreams of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luis Diaz is desperate to play for Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central via TBR Football. The Colombian forward has been impressive since joining Liverpool in January this year. The 25-year-old has registered ten goals and eight assists in 38 games across competitions for the Reds.

Diaz remains committed to winning silverware with the Premier League giants. However, he also wishes to play in Spain, with the Santiago Bernabeu being his preferred destination. The Colombian wants to emulate his countryman James Rodriguez, who also played for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid, though, are well stocked in the wide forward position right now, so for now, Diaz might have to wait for his chances. The 25-year-old could force the La Liga giants to take note if he continues his good form with Liverpool.

Los Blancos offered chance to sign Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram (right) could be on the move in 2023.

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Marcus Thuram, according to Defensa Central via Sempre Inter.

The La Liga giants could be in the hunt for a new striker in 2023 following Karim Benzema's injury woes. Thuram has enjoyed a fruitful season with Borussia Monchengladbach, registering 13 goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions.

His contract expires at the end of the season, but the Bundesliga side are yet to tie him down to a new deal. Inter are eager to sign the French forward and want to do so on a Bosman move next year.

However, other clubs are also in the fray, thanks to the player's contract situation. Los Blancos have now been offered the player's services by Thuram's representatives. However, it's unclear whether Madrid are interested in the 25-year-old.

Dani Alves heaps praise on Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes

Vinicius Junior is a key player for Real Madrid right now.

Former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves has spoken highly of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian duo have gone from strength to strength at Real Madrid recently and is among Carlo Ancelotti's most trusted players right now.

Speaking to The Guardian, Alves said that he's a big fan of Rodrygo.

"I am a big fan of Rodrygo. I could spend all day talking about him. He’s a phenomenon, a prodigious talent who sees things no one else does, who plays where no one else does with daring, personality. It’s a long time since I saw a player like him. When he was at Santos, I told friends: he’s going to be a football great, without doubt," said Alves.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Vinícius Júnior has the most dribbles completed in the Champions League, La Liga, and the first round of the World Cup. Vinícius Júnior has the most dribbles completed in the Champions League, La Liga, and the first round of the World Cup. https://t.co/t5cZZ0p9hg

Alves also went on to speak highly of Vinicius:

"Vini brings the spectacular: a brutal individual talent, speed, power, an incredible willingness to take people on. He maybe has to work on the combinative play, which Rodrygo already has, but he’s, wow, amazing. There’s still a process to come. We can’t forget with a lot of these players that we’re talking about people who are 20, 21, 22" said Alves.

Alves is currently in Qatar with the Brazil national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, along with Vinicius and Rodrygo.

Get Netherlands vs Ecuador live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 25 votes