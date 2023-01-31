Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool leading Jude Bellingham race; Los Blancos eyeing Arsenal striker, and more - January 31, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing for their upcoming La Liga game against Valencia on Thursday (February 2) at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's men are second in the league, five points behind Barcelona after 18 games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have set their sights on an Arsenal striker as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 31, 2023:

Liverpool leading Jude Bellingham race

Jude Bellingham has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder has earned admirers at top clubs across the continent after a series of impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid have already made him a priority ahead of the summer as they lay down succession plans for midfield.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are staring at uncertain futures ahead, with both players set to become free agents at the end of the season. The La Liga giants remain keen to bring in reinforcements and believe Bellingham could be key to achieving greater success in the future. However, there's stiff competition for the 19-year-old, with the Reds also interested in the player.

Speaking to the Born and Red YouTube channel, as cited by Madrid Universal, Romano said that Los Blancos still have a chance of winning the race.

"As of today, Liverpool lead the race for Jude Bellingham. But it can change. Also, when you are in a race with Real Madrid and Manchester City, it is never safe until you sign the contract,” said Romano

Romano also cited the example of Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City to outline how things can change fast.

“If you asked me in January 2022 where Haaland would play, I wouldn’t have said Manchester City, but in March I would have. So Bellingham race is absolutely open."

Bellingham has appeared 24 times across competitions for BvB, scoring ten goals and setting up four more.

Real Madrid eyeing Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Gabriel Jesus, according to Nacional via Football 365.

The La Liga giants are planning to bring in a new striker to eventually succeed Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman has shown signs of regression this season and is at the fag end of his career. The 35-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to be handed a new deal.

Los Blancos believe Jesus can take over from Benzema. The Brazilian is currently recovering from a knee injury picked up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Jesus was very quick off the blocks after joining Arsenal last summer. He has registered five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions for the Gunners this season.

Los Blancos suffer Zinedine Zidane blow

Zinedine Zidane is yet to take up a new project.

Real Madrid have suffered a blow in their quest to re-install Zinedine Zidane as their next manager.

According to RMC Sport via The Real Champs, the Frenchman's frosty relationship with Florentino Perez makes a return to the Santiago Bernabeu very unlikely. Zidane enjoyed tremendous success during his two stints in charge of the club.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Now that Didier Deschamps has extended his contract with the France National Team until July 2026, Zinédine Zidane is willing to take over a club this summer. The French coach has four credible options: Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & PSG. [@RMCsport] | Now that Didier Deschamps has extended his contract with the France National Team until July 2026, Zinédine Zidane is willing to take over a club this summer. The French coach has four credible options: Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & PSG. 🚨🚨| Now that Didier Deschamps has extended his contract with the France National Team until July 2026, Zinédine Zidane is willing to take over a club this summer. The French coach has four credible options: Juventus, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & PSG. 🇫🇷📌 [@RMCsport] https://t.co/XObhQaikgu

He's presently looking for his next project, having been overlooked for the hot seat in the France national team. Zidane was eager to take charge of Les Bleus only for Didier Deschamps to sign an extension. The former Real Madrid manager was holding out for the job and has now decided to move on.

Zidane's now being courted by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus, among others. Los Blancos would like their former player to take charge after Carlo Ancelotti departs, with the Italian under contract till 2024. However, it might be difficult for Zidane to return to the club as long as Perez is in charge.

