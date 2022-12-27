Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool leading Jude Bellingham race; Los Blancos make Enzo Fernandez decision, and more - December 26, 2022

Real Madrid are second in La Liga, two points behind league leaders Barcelona. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will be eager to continue his siege on the title when the season resumes this week.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, Real Madrid have made a decision on their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 26, 2022:

Liverpool leading Jude Bellingham race, says Ben Jacobs

Jude Bellingham is likely to ignite a bidding war for his services next summer.

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham, according to Ben Jacobs. The English midfielder is a target for Real Madrid, who're looking to revamp their aging midfield. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are both in the twilight of their career, so there's a need to lay down succession plans to address their departure.

Bellingham has been identified as the ideal option for the La Liga giants to maintain their high level in midfield. The 19-year-old has been outstanding for Borussia Dortmund in the last few seasons. The Englishman has also earned praise for his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There's already a beeline for the player's services, with the Reds also eager to take him to Anfield.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the Premier League giants are leading the race as they're willing to pay more for Bellingham.

"At the moment, I think Liverpool are the frontrunners for Jude Bellingham. Real Madrid have put in a lot of legwork as well, and I think both of those two clubs have confidence. But the difference between the two is that Liverpool perhaps are prepared to pay a bit more than Real Madrid," said Jacobs.

Bellingham has appeared 22 times for Dortmund this season across competitions, scoring nine goals and setting up three more.

Real Madrid make Enzo Fernandez decision

Enzo Fernandez could be on the move in 2023.

Los Blancos have decided to pursue Enzo Fernandez only if they miss out on Jude Bellingham, according to Marca via The Real Champs.

The Argentinean midfielder has become a household name, thanks to his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 21-year-old helped La Albiceleste win the coveted trophy and endeared himself to clubs around the continent.

B/R Football @brfootball Enzo Fernández's stock is on the rise after the World Cup Enzo Fernández's stock is on the rise after the World Cup 📈 https://t.co/2fWTFc0Njp

Los Blancos are also among his list of admirers and are expected to fight for the Argentinean's services in the summer. The La Liga giants remain on the hunt for midfield reinforcements, and Fernandez is a generational talent who could take the club to the next level.

The 21-year-old has also been exceptional for Benfica this season, amassing three goals and five assists in 24 games across competitions. The Portuguese side are likely to demand a fortune for his services, but Real Madrid would only dive for him if they fail to sign Bellingham.

Julian Alvarez backed to join Los Blancos

Julian Alvarez enjoyed a brilliant run in Qatar this year.

Julian Alvarez could play for Los Blancos in the future, according to his former coach Rafael Varas.

The Manchester City striker played a starring role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. The 22-year-old could be a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Julián Álvarez:



"In one of my first days at City, Pep, the Portugueses and Rodri were talking about the teams that could win the World Cup. Portugal, the other European teams, Brazil..I didn't say anything.



Pep said: 'Do you know who has the best chance?' And he pointed at me." Julián Álvarez:"In one of my first days at City, Pep, the Portugueses and Rodri were talking about the teams that could win the World Cup. Portugal, the other European teams, Brazil..I didn't say anything.Pep said: 'Do you know who has the best chance?' And he pointed at me." https://t.co/jJv9Qo50NK

Speaking recently, Varas said that Alvarez is capable enough to play for Los Blancos at any moment.

“I believe at any moment, he (Alvarez) can wear the Real Madrid shirt," said Varas.

The Argentinean registered four goals in seven games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes