Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool not prioritising Jude Bellingham move; Los Blancos interested in Cody Gakpo, and more - December 14, 2022

Real Madrid will look to hit the ground running when the La Liga season resumes later this month. Carlo Ancelotti’s men trail leaders Barcelona by two points after 14 games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are not prioritising a move for Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Cody Gakpo, according to PSV Eindhoven legend Rene Van de Kerkhof.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 14, 2022:

Liverpool not prioritising Jude Bellingham move

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham. According to Marca, Liverpool are no longer prioritising a move for the Englishman.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund and has been in red-hot form this season. Bellingham has made 22 appearances for the Bundesliga giants this season across competitions, registering nine goals and three assists.

The Englishman’s form has endeared him to clubs around Europe, including the Reds. It was previously believed the Reds were leading the race for the teenager. However, it now appears that the Premier League side have cooled their interest in Bellingham and turned their attention to Enzo Fernandez.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid have been given fresh hope in their attempts to sign Jude Bellingham because of Liverpool's interest in Enzo Fernandez.



The Spanish club believe Liverpool won't be able to sign both Fernandez and Bellingham.



(Source: MARCA) Real Madrid have been given fresh hope in their attempts to sign Jude Bellingham because of Liverpool's interest in Enzo Fernandez.The Spanish club believe Liverpool won't be able to sign both Fernandez and Bellingham.(Source: MARCA) 🚨 Real Madrid have been given fresh hope in their attempts to sign Jude Bellingham because of Liverpool's interest in Enzo Fernandez. The Spanish club believe Liverpool won't be able to sign both Fernandez and Bellingham.(Source: MARCA) https://t.co/8d8qJUMSRx

Liverpool reportedly reckon the Argentinean could be a more achievable target than the 19-year-old. That could open the door for Los Blancos to take advantage. However, Real Madrid would still have to pay an exorbitant fee if they wish to see Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid interested in Cody Gakpo, says Rene Van de Kerkhof

Cody Gakpo has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are interested in Cody Gakpo, according to Rene Van de Kerkhof. The Dutch forward has been in blistering form for club and country recently. The 23-year-old has amassed 13 goals and 17 assists from 24 appearances across competitions this season for PSV Eindhoven.

Gakpo enjoyed a superb run in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as well, scoring three goals in five games for the Oranje. Despite his team bowing out in the quarterfinals, the Dutchman’s stock remains high, with Manchester United already hot on his heels.

Speaking on his podcast, as cited by AS, Van de Kerkhof said that Los Blancos have now identified Gakpo as Karim Benzema’s successor.

“I have a reliable source in Spain who has told me that Real Madrid want to sign Cody Gakpo as Karim Benzema’s successor,” said Van de Kerkhof.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🗣️ René Van de Kerkhof (PSV legend): “I have reliable Spanish sources that report that Real Madrid want to get Cody Gakpo as Benzema’s successor.” @diarioas 🗣️ René Van de Kerkhof (PSV legend): “I have reliable Spanish sources that report that Real Madrid want to get Cody Gakpo as Benzema’s successor.” @diarioas https://t.co/qLPsnmVYjQ

Van de Kerkhof added that the La Liga giants are willing to pay a premium fee for the 23-year-old.

“What I’ve heard is that they’re seriously interested in Gakpo exists but that PSV wouldn’t sell hm for less than €75 million ($79.85 million) in the January transfer window. Although that amount wouldn’t be a problem for Madrid,” said Van de Kerkhof.

The Red Devils could attempt to sign the player as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

Los Blancos receive Erling Haaland boost

Erling Haaland has lit up the Premier League since arriving this summer.

Erling Haaland’s father Alf-Inge Haaland has left the door open for his son’s potential move to Real Madrid in the future.

The La Liga giants have had their eyes on the Norwegian striker for a while now, but the player opted to move to Manchester City this summer. Los Blancos remain interested in the 22-year-old as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

Speaking to DAZN, as relayed by AS, Alf-Inge Haaland said that Haaland could be on the move after three years in the Premier League.

“I have the impression that he wants to show that he can win in any of the top leagues. He spent two and a half years in Germany and could stay in the Premier League for three years, then go to Italy, Spain or France,” said Haaland Senior.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Pray for Premier League defenders REMINDER: Erling Haaland has returned to Man City training after resting while everyone has been at the World CupPray for Premier League defenders REMINDER: Erling Haaland has returned to Man City training after resting while everyone has been at the World CupPray for Premier League defenders 😅 https://t.co/YYYGJfYBPR

Haaland senior, though, added that his son is happy at the Etihad.

“He hasn’t decided anything yet, but there’s a possibility that he also wants to win in other leagues in other countries. But you never know, he could end up staying at City for 15 years because he’s happy there, and it’s a great club,” said Haaland Senior.

Erling Haaland has appeared 18 times for the reigning Premier League champions this season across competitions, amassing 23 goals and three assists.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes