Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool ready to battle Los Blancos for Benfica midfielder; Marco Asensio likely to stay at Santiago Bernabeu, and more - August 31, 2022

Real Madrid welcome Real Betis to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash in La Liga. Both teams have won all three games in the league so far, with Carlo Ancelotti's team sitting top due to a superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ready to lock horns with Los Blancos for the signature of a Benfica midfielder. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio is likely to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on August 31, 2022:

Liverpool ready to battle Real Madrid for Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez (rightr) could ignite a bidding war soon.

Liverpool are ready to compete with Real Madrid for the signature of Enzo Fernandez, according to Sky Sports via HITC. The Argentinean midfielder moved to Benfica from River Plate in July this year. The Portuguese side have included a €120 million release clause in his contract.

Fernandez has been very quick off the blocks for Benfica and has three goals from his first seven games. Two of them came in four games in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, with the 21-year-old powering the club to the group stage of the competition. The Argentinean's steady rise has earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for a successor to Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder has been indispensable for the La Liga giants since arriving a decade ago. He continues to be a vital part of Ancelotti's team this season. However, Modric is in the twilight of his career, so Real Madrid need to lay down succession plans.

Despite the presence of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga, the Spanish giants are hoping to rope in at least one more midfielder next summer. Jude Bellingham is their preferred choice, but the player is also wanted by Liverpool.

Los Blancos have their eyes on Fernandez as well, but it appears the Reds are now plotting to pour cold water on Madrid's plans. Apart from the two European heavyweights, Manchester City and Manchester United are also interested in the Argentinean.

Marco Asensio likely to stay at Santiago Bernabeu

Marco Asensio is unlikely to move this summer.

Marco Asensio is likely to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer, according to Cadena SER via Sport Witness.

The Spaniard's contract with Real Madrid expires next summer, but he's yet to agree a new deal. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the club all summer.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews AS: Marco Asensio is now very likely to stay. Time is running out and Real Madrid have still not received any offers. AS: Marco Asensio is now very likely to stay. Time is running out and Real Madrid have still not received any offers. 🇪🇸 https://t.co/wnd3hv1vNA

However, a transfer has failed to materialise. Manchester United have reportedly offered €33 million for Asensio, but it wasn't enough to get a deal across the line. Ancelotti has already assured the player of his involvement in the team this season. The Spaniard is now expected to stay at the club for at least one more season.

Alvaro Odriozola could return to Real Sociedad this summer

Alvaro Odriozola is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Alvaro Odriozola could return to Real Sociedad before the end of the summer, according to Mikel Recalde via Madrid Universal.

The Spanish full-back is unlikely to play a part in Ancelotti's team this season. The Italian already has Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez for the right-back role, and youngster Vinicius Tobias is also an option.

Odriozola rose through the ranks at Sociedad before joining Los Blancos in 2018. La Real are in talks with the La Liga champions to facilitate his return. Odriozola could join his former club on loan, but a permanent move cannot be ruled out either.

Edited by Bhargav