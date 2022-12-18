Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool submit €150 million Jude Bellingham bid; Los Blancos eyeing PSV forward, and more - December 18, 2022

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 14 games, two points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have won 11 and lost just once in the league.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have submitted a €150 million offer for Jude Bellingham, who's also wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are preparing to move for a PSV Eindhoven forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 18, 2022:

Liverpool submit €150 million Jude Bellingham bid

Jude Bellingham is expected to be on the move in 2023.

Liverpool have submitted a €150 million offer to Borussia Dortmund to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The English midfielder is a hot commodity in European football currently. Real Madrid are among the clubs eager to win the race for his signature.

Bellingham has come a long way since breaking into the Birmingham City first team. He secured a high-profile move to Dortmund in 2020 and has enjoyed an astronomical rise in the Bundesliga. The 19-year-old has developed into one of the finest midfielders in the world right now, prompting interest from Los Blancos.

The La Liga giants are laying down succession plans for their ageing midfield. Despite their recent form, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are unlikely to carry on for too long. Real Madrid have Bellingham on their wishlist to help address the situation. The Englishman has already proven that he's more than capable of rising to the occasion.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: A move to Liverpool would be a 'dream' for Jude Bellingham with the price tag being between £85m and £130m. NEW: A move to Liverpool would be a 'dream' for Jude Bellingham with the price tag being between £85m and £130m. #lfc [gianluca di marzio via liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: A move to Liverpool would be a 'dream' for Jude Bellingham with the price tag being between £85m and £130m. #lfc [gianluca di marzio via liverpool echo] https://t.co/BkoU20a9Jx

The 19-year-old has delivered consistently for Dortmund recently, amassing nine goals and three assists in 22 games across competitions.

The Englishman also caught the eye at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the Three Lions, who lost to France in the quarterfinals. Liverpool have seen enough to be convinced of his qualities and have now placed a mammoth bid on the table to take him to Anfield.

The Reds have offered €120 million up front, with another €30 million in add-ons. Dortmund reportedly value Bellingham at €150 million, so they could be tempted to accept the bid. Los Blancos will have to move quickly if they wish to take the player to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid eyeing Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo (left) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are preparing to move for Cody Gakpo, according to The Mirror. The Dutch forward has caught the eye this season with PSV Eindhoven, registering 13 goals and 17 assists from 24 games across competitions. The 23-year-old also left an impression at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals in five games for the Oranje.

Transfer HQ @Transfer__HQ Manchester United and Newcastle face competition from Real Madrid for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23.



[Source: Mirror] Manchester United and Newcastle face competition from Real Madrid for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23.[Source: Mirror] 🚨 Manchester United and Newcastle face competition from Real Madrid for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. [Source: Mirror] https://t.co/RmMqVaOXB4

Manchester United and Newcastle United are already engaged in a battle to secure Gakpo’s signature. The Premier League duo have now been joined by Los Blancos, who are impressed with the player’s recent performances.

The La Liga giants are already preparing a bid to take the player to the Santiago Bernabeu next year. PSV are likely to let him leave if they receive a suitable offer.

Luka Modric was open to joining Manchester United before arriving at Real Madrid, says Rio Ferdinand

Luka Modric wanted to move to Old Trafford in 2012.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said that Luka Modric was willing to move to Old Trafford before signing with Real Madrid. The Croatian moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2012 and has since attained legendary status with Los Blancos.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Luka Modric has been the centre of it all Third place at his final World Cup.Luka Modric has been the centre of it all Third place at his final World Cup.Luka Modric has been the centre of it all ❤️🇭🇷 https://t.co/Ed0Zi9o61G

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand reflected on how things could have been a lot different for the 37-year-old.

“Modric, I remember speaking to him, I said, ‘Are you leaving (Tottenham)?’, and he said, ’Yeah, I think I’m going to go’, but he wasn’t sure at the time where he was going. I said, ‘Listen, you’ve got to come to United, man’, and he said, ‘Yeah, listen, I want to be the first Croatian to play for Man United. I want to be that guy. Can we make it happen?’” said Ferdinand.

He added:

"But it didn’t happen. I spoke to David Gill and the manager (Sir Alex) at the time had already agreed with Shinji Kagawa I think it was – I think that was the year, I’m sure it was. Or they already had irons in the fire with another player, and they did that deal, and then Modric went to Madrid, and the rest is history. But I never imaged he’d go on to do what he’s done. What a player!”

Modric helped Croatia finish third at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes