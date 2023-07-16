Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool suffer Aurelien Tchouameni blow; Arda Guler backed for success, and more - July 16, 2023

Real Madrid are working to add more quality to Carlo Ancelotti’s roster this summer. The Italian manager won the Copa Del Rey last season but lost out on the league and UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have suffered a setback in their plans to sign midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. Elsewhere, Arda Guler has been tipped to be a success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 16, 2023:

Liverpool suffer Aurelien Tchouameni blow

Aurelien Tchouameni is unlikely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Liverpool have suffered a setback in their attempts to sign Aurelien Tchouameni. According to The Daily Mail, the Frenchman is unlikely to move to Anfield this summer.

The 23-year-old was a target for the Reds last year but went on to join Real Madrid instead. However, his move to the Santiago Bernabeu has not lived up to expectations.

Tchouameni has dropped down the pecking order in his debut season, raising doubts regarding his future ahead of the new campaign. The Premier League giants are keeping a close eye on his situation, especially after missing out on Jude Bellingham.

However, the Frenchman is firmly in Los Blancos’ plans and there’s no desire to let him leave this year. The player also wants to stay and fight for his place at the club, despite the intense competition for places under Ancelotti.

Arda Guler backed for success at Real Madrid

Arda Turan has backed Arda Guler to be a hit at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 19-year-old joined Real Madrid this summer from Fenerbahce. Los Blancos fought off stiff competition from Barcelona for the Turkish midfielder.

Turan told Tivibu Spor that he would have preferred his compatriot to join the Blaugrana but has wished him well.

“I would have been much happier if Arda Guler had gone to Barcelona, but I don’t find it strange his choice to join Real Madrid. The Barcelona I played for was the best in history, but the current Barcelona is a rebuilding Barcelona. Real Madrid is also getting younger, but they are a more mature team. I wish him well,” said Turan.

The former Blaugrana midfielder tipped Guler to become one of the best in the world.

“Arda Guler is a very valuable player for our country’s football. First of all, I would like to thank Fenerbahçe for their contribution to Arda’s development.

"I wish Arda success in his life. I believe he will be one of the best football players in the world. He looks very nice with his family. Let him enjoy these situations,” said Turan.

He continued:

“The Real Madrid jersey suits him very well. He was my rival at Fenerbahce in Turkey, and he is my rival at Real Madrid in Spain. May Arda be very successful, but may Barcelona and Atletico Madrid win all the titles in the end.”

Guler might have to spend time with Real Madrid Castilla before becoming a part of Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI.

Rafa Marin set to join Real Betis on loan

Rafa Marin is all set to move to Real Betis on loan this summer, according to journalist Sergio Santos.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at the Santiago Bernabeu, but is likely to struggle for game time at the club next season. As such, Real Madrid have decided to let him leave on loan to continue his development.

However, Los Blancos will tie the Spaniard down to a new deal before sanctioning a temporary move away for the upcoming season. The youngster is yet to make his first-team debut, even though he has been part of quite a few matchday squads last season.

There’s a lot of interest in the player from across Europe, but he looks destined to join Betis. The player’s current contract expires in a year, and he will sign a new contract before leaving the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid are likely to include an option to buy in the loan deal.