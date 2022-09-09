Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool wanted Aurelien Tchouameni this summer; AC Milan plotting Bosman move for Spanish midfielder, and more - September 8, 2022

Real Madrid have enjoyed a fabulous start to their new campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's men have a perfect record after six games across competitions, opening their UEFA Champions League title defence with a 3-0 win at Celtic.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool wanted to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. Elsewhere, AC Milan are plotting a Bosman move for Marco Asensio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 8, 2022:

Liverpool wanted Aurelien Tchouameni this summer

Aurelien Tchouameni was wanted at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool were eager to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The French midfielder eventually joined Real Madrid from Monaco in the early days of the transfer window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as cited by SportBible, Romano said that Liverpool had not initiated a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham this summer.

"Liverpool only go for a player when they are 100% convinced it’s the right player for the project and the club. Who was the player? Jude Bellingham a lot of you said, but it was not Jude Bellingham, they asked about Jude Bellingham but it was not a negotiation," said Romano.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| In June, Liverpool “tried in many ways” to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, with Klopp having plenty of phone calls with the midfielder, who he believed was the perfect option for his project, but the player could not turn down his dream move to Real Madrid. [ @FabrizioRomano 🥇| In June, Liverpool “tried in many ways” to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, with Klopp having plenty of phone calls with the midfielder, who he believed was the perfect option for his project, but the player could not turn down his dream move to Real Madrid. [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/NtaSA7bGuF

Instead, Romano added that the Reds were desperate to sign Tchouameni.

"Liverpool really wanted Aurelien Tchouameni; they tried to enter that race until the end. Jurgen Klopp did his best for a deal; he called the player many times; he explained the project and the plan in midfield, but Tchouameni had an agreement with Real Madrid," said Romano.

The journalist also revealed that Jurgen Klopp had identified the Frenchman as the perfect player for Liverpool, but the player had other plans.

“Klopp really wanted him; he was convinced that Tchouameni was the perfect player for the Liverpool midfield for their project, but sometimes players have different plans, and that was the case for Tchouameni," said Romano.

Tchouameni has successfully stepped into Casemiro's shoes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

AC Milan plotting Bosman move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio could be available on a Bosman move next summer.

AC Milan are planning a Bosman move for Marco Asensio next summer, according to Calciomercato via Sempre Milan.

The Spanish midfielder was heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer but ended up staying at the club. His current contract is set to run out next summer, but Asensio has no plans to sign a new deal.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers AC Milan remain interested in signing Marco Asensio on a free transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2023(Calciomercato) AC Milan remain interested in signing Marco Asensio on a free transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2023(Calciomercato)

The Spaniard has struggled for minutes under Ancelotti this season and wants to leave in search of greener pastures.

Milan have had their eyes on Asensio for a while and are now plotting to pick him up for free next year. The Rossoneri's technical director Paolo Maldini is an admirer of the player and wants him at the San Siro.

Carlo Ancelotti hailed as best Italian manager of all time

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has hailed Carlo Ancelotti as the greatest Italian tactician of all time. Ancelotti has enjoyed tremendous success in his managerial career and has shown no signs of slowing down at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking on Sky Sports Italia, as relayed by Marca, Capello also praised Los Blancos for their performance against Celtic.

"The best Italian coach of all time is Ancelotti. Madrid played a fantastic game," said Capello.

Ancelotti has already won the UEFA Super Cup this season.

