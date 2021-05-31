Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos slap €60m price tag on Arsenal target, Premier League giants offer astronomical salary to star defender, and more - 31st May 2021

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has hit back at Los Blancos hierarchy in an open letter published by Spanish news agency AS. The Frenchman cited a lack of support from the club as the reason behind his decision to part ways with the La Liga giants. Zidane expressed disappointment towards the Spanish press but spoke very highly of the support he received from the fans.

Los Blancos are currently in the search for a successor for the Frenchman. Coaches like Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte, as well as current Real Madrid Castilla boss Raul, have been linked to the job. The La Liga giants are also expected to have a busy summer ahead after a disappointing end to the season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top transfer news from Real Madrid from 31st May 2021.

Real Madrid slap €60m price tag on Arsenal target

Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid have put a €60m price tag on Martin Odegaard, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Norwegian spent half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Arsenal and was quite impressive. He has registered two goals and two assists with the Gunners from 20 appearances and the Premier League side are eager to sign him permanently.

Los Blancos are willing to let Odegaard leave, despite his immense potential, but want a bid of €60m for the transfer to materialize. Arsenal’s interest in the Real Madrid midfielder is understandable, given the lack of options for the No.10 role in the Gunners’ squad. It is not clear whether the Premier League side will be ready to pay such a huge amount for the 22-year-old.

Manchester United and Chelsea offer astronomical salary to star defender

Raphael Varane

Manchester United and Chelsea are ready to double Raphael Varane’s wages, as they attempt to lure the player away from Real Madrid. According to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central, the Premier League clubs are offering the Frenchman €12m per year in wages. A move to either club could be enticing for Varane, who is still among the finest defenders in the world.

Man Utd are ready to agree a deal worth £198,000-a-week (12 million euros per year) to secure the signature of Raphael Varane. #MUFC



(ABC) pic.twitter.com/Veb9A7fNn5 — United Magazine (@utdMagazine) May 30, 2021

Los Blancos are sweating on his future, with the Frenchman’s current contract expiring next summer. Real Madrid will accept an offer of around €70m for the 28-year-old, who has made 360 appearances for the club so far.

Manchester City consider move for Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos

Manchester City have emerged as a surprise contender for the services of Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos. According to reports, the Premier League giants are contemplating a two-year deal for the Spaniard, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

🚨 BREAKING: According to the ever-reliable @alexkirkland, Man City are considering offering Sergio Ramos a 2-year deal. 🇪🇸 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 31, 2021

Ramos is the longest serving member of the current Los Blancos squad, but his contract situation has dragged on for some time. The Spaniard wants a new two-year deal, while Real Madrid are only offering him a one-year extension. City are hoping to take advantage of the situation, while PSG are also linked to the player.