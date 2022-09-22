Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos asked to pay €150 million for Borussia Dortmund midfielder; Marco Asensio refuses to rule out Barcelona move, and more - September 22, 2022

Real Madrid have enjoyed a flawless start to the new season under Carlo Ancelotti. They have won nine games across competitions and are atop the La Liga standings after six games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have to pay €150 million for the signature of a Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Elsewhere, Marco Asensio has refused to rule out a move to Barcelona next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 22, 2022:

Real Madrid asked to pay €150 million for Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham could cost a fortune next summer.

Real Madrid have to break the bank to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to The Athletic via The Real Champs.

The English midfielder has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu and the club is expected to pursue his signature next summer. Los Blancos are laying down succession plans for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, with both players already in the twilight of their career.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Borussia Dortmund have slapped a €150 million price tag on Jude Bellingham (via The Athletic)



Still a bargain! Borussia Dortmund have slapped a €150 million price tag on Jude Bellingham (via The Athletic)Still a bargain! 🌟 Borussia Dortmund have slapped a €150 million price tag on Jude Bellingham (via The Athletic)💰 Still a bargain! https://t.co/xVzs1rZ9NV

Bellingham has emerged as an option, with the player already catching the eye with a series of outstanding performances for Borussia Dortmund. The La Liga giants are among a host of clubs monitoring the 19-year-old with interest. However, the Bundesliga giants will only allow him to leave for €150 million.

Marco Asensio refuses to rule out Barcelona move

Marco Asensio is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Marco Asensio has refused to rule out a move to Barcelona. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid but is unlikely to be handed a new deal. The Blaugrana have been linked with a Bosman move for the player next summer.

Speaking to El Partidazo, as cited by Marca, Asensio said that he isn't aware of Barcelona's interest in his services.

"I don't know if Barcelona want me, to be honest. A lot of other clubs have come forward. So I haven't thought about it (joining Barcelona). There are a lot of rumours and speculation; that's normal," said Asensio.

He continued:

"In seven months, I can sign for anybody; so it's normal for clubs to be mentioned, and many more no doubt will be. I haven't thought about Barcelona; I haven't evaluated it. So, for now, I can't give you an answer."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Asensio refuses to rule out a Barcelona transfer Asensio refuses to rule out a Barcelona transfer 😯 https://t.co/f9ytWyM1QY

The Spaniard added that he never considered leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, despite a plethora of offers on his table.

"August was difficult; it was strange. But the decision was made, and I'm very happy to be at Real Madrid. Ancelotti's confidence in me was key. I know I can help Real Madrid, and I want to keep winning trophies with the club. I had offers, but at no time did I really think of leaving," said Asensio

Asensio hinted that he could extend his stay with the Spanish giants.

"We'll see what happens. You never know; in football, things change very quickly. I can't tell you because I don't know what's going to happen," said Asensio.

Asensio has appeared just four times across competitions this season and has scored just once.

Brazil coach opens up on Vinicius Junior controversy

Vinicius Junior has stirred up controversy with his on-pitch antics.

Brazil coach Tite has expressed his views on the recent controversy surrounding Vinicius Junior's on-pitch antics. The Real Madrid man has recently drawn criticism as well as racial abuse with his dancing celebrations.

Speaking ahead of Brazil's friendly against Ghana in Le Havre (France) on Friday, Tite defended his player, advising him to be his normal self while respecting the opposition.

"I've taken the time to make a public statement, and I don't usually do this sort of thing. I don't usually do this, but I do so with the backing of my whole staff. Brazil is always respectful with the opponent; now, Brazil is also with Vini, and not just Vini, but all the players, who we've said this to as well," said Tite.

He added:

"Vini, and all players, keep bringing your talent and your art to those of us who love football. Dribble, dance, shine, and keep being yourself at heart. Always. That is your essence: joy, feeling, celebration."

Vinicius has played nine games across competitions for Los Blancos this season, scoring five times.

