Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos battle Barcelona for English ace, club end Franco Mastantuono pursuit, and more - September 2, 2024

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, September 1, in La Liga. Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half brace to help Carlo Ancelotti's side secure all three points.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants will have to ward off competition from Barcelona in the race for an English full-back. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have called time on their pursuit of Franco Mastantuono.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 2, 2024.

Real Madrid battle Barcelona for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid will face competition from Barcelona in their pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Football 365. The English forward has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for a while.

Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his contract with Liverpool this summer and hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. Los Blancos have apparently identified the 25-year-old as the ideal successor for Dani Carvajal, who is in the final phase of his career.

It has been recently reported that Real Madrd are planning a Bosman move for the Englishman in 2025. However, it now appears that they will face competition from their bitter rivals in the race for Alexander-Arnold.

The 25-year-old is apparently ready to consider a new adventure and could be open to a move at the end of this season. Both La Liga giants have already established contact with the player's camp to discuss a move. However, Liverpool are likely to fight tooth and nail to keep hold of their prized asset, as he remains a part of Arne Slot's plans.

Los Blancos end Franco Mastantuono pursuit

Real Madrid have left the race to sign Franco Mastantuono, according to MARCA. The Argentinean midfielder was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos were engaged in talks with River Plate regarding a transfer but failed to reach an agreement. The Spanish giants subsequently decided to distance themselves from the operation amid the rising speculation and rumours regarding the move.

Mastantuono's future became the talk of the town as the summer progressed. It was reported that his move to Europe was just around the corner, with Manchester United and Barcelona also named as potential destinations.

Real Madrid prefer to be discrete in their transfer dealings and were least pleased with the intense rumours. River Plate had to publicly deny the speculations regarding the Argentinean's exit, which further pushed Los Blancos onto the backfoot. The club felt that the rumours were being created to ignite a bidding war for the 17-year-old and decided to pull the plug on the operation.

Real Madrid eyeing South American duo

Real Madrid have set their sights on German Barbas and Vitor Reis, according to MARCA. The La Liga giants continue to scout the South American market for the next big talent, following the success of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazilian duo arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu as unknown names and have gone on to become established faces in European football. Endrick was recently brought in as the next thing thing from the continent this summer and is now settling into his new surroundings.

Los Blancos recently had a disappointing experience in their pursuit of Franco Mastantuono. However, they have now unearthed two new gems and are hoping to take them to Europe soon.

Barbas is a 16-year-old Uruguayan midfielder who plays for Penarol. Eighteen-year-old Reis, meanwhile, is a defender, who has caught the eye with Palmeiras. Real Madrid are yet to make an approach for either player, but are expected to continue monitoring their progress.

