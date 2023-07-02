Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos braced for Ferland Mendy bid; Toni Kroos opens up on retirement plans, and more - July 2, 2023

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad after a less than impressive 2022-23 campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's team won the Copa Del Rey but failed to win La Liga or the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are preparing to receive offers from Saudi Arabia for left-back Ferland Mendy. Elsewhere, veteran midfielder Toni Kroos has opened up on his retirement plans.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 2, 2023:

Real Madrid braced for Ferland Mendy bid

Ferland Mendy could be on his way out of Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are preparing for an offer from Saudi Arabia for Ferland Mendy, according to Cadena SER via Madrid Universal.

The La Liga giants have run out of patience with the Frenchman, who has been a disappointment since joining the club from Lyon in 2019. The 28-year-old struggled for form and fitness last season as well,so the club want to offload him this year.

Los Blancos have brought in Fran Garcia for the left-back role. As such, Mendy is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting XI next season. The Frenchman is also eager to leave in search of regular football this summer.

Despite his recent struggles, the 28-year-old has admirers in the Middle East and could be the latest big name to move to Saudi Arabia.

Toni Kroos opens up on retirement plans

Toni Kroos is raring to go ahead of the new season.

Toni Kroos has expressed a desire to retire while at the top. The German midfielder recently committed his future to Real Madrid after month's of speculation.

The 33-year-old's previous deal with the La Liga giants was due to run out at the end of last month. Kroos was contemplating retirement from club football but decided to sign a one-year extension with Los Blancos.

He told RTL television channel that he remains hungry for success.

"There are one or two negative examples, just not being able to quit football when you are no longer the player people have in mind. I don’t want that to happen to me. I want to retire at a really good level," said Kroos.

He continued:

"I have the feeling that this season has gone as well as the last nine in Madrid, why shouldn’t the next one go just as well? I’m still enjoying football and I’m hungry for titles.”

Despite the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, Kroos remains vital to Real Madrid's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti wants new full-back this summer

Carlo Ancelotti wants a new left-back this summer, according to SER via Madrid Universal.

The La Liga giants have welcomed Fran Garcia to the Santiago Bernabeu, and the Spanish left-back is expected to be first choice under Ancelotti next season. However, Los Blancos are also looking to offload Ferland Mendy, and Ancelotti wants a replacement for the Frenchman.

The left-back position had been an Achilles heel for Real Madrid for a while, with Fendy failing to live up to expectations. The La Liga giants have David Alaba in their ranks, but the Austrian prefers to operate as a centre-back instead.

If Mendy leaves the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos will be short of options at left-back, which is why Ancelotti wants a new full-back this summer. However, the club have no intentions of investing in the position right now.

Poll : 0 votes