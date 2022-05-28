Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos calm ahead of Champions League final; AC Milan planning permanent deal for Brahim Diaz, and more - 28 May 2022

Real Madrid face Liverpool at the Stade de France on Saturday in the much-awaited UEFA Champions League final. Los Blancos are eyeing a record-extending 14th after lifting the La Liga trophy and the Supercopa de Espana this season.

Meanwhile, Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that there are very few nerves in his team ahead of the big game. Elsewhere, AC Milan are planning to tie Brahim Diaz down to a permanent deal.

On that note, here's a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 28 May 2022.

Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid are calm ahead of Champions League final

Carlo Ancelotti has said that Real Madrid are calm ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool. The two superpowers will lock horns on Saturday for the right to be proclaimed the best team in Europe.

Speaking at his press conference, Ancelotti said Los Blancos are as motivated as they were in 2014, when he helped them lift their tenth title.

"I think the motivation is the same as it was for Lisbon, but there are fewer pre-match nerves this time. Nerves might come later, and that's fine. It feels natural to be back, and to reach this final has been very important for the club. We've had a very very good season, and we feel calm. These players manage these kinds of matches very well, and I think the veteran players can help the younger players. I'm happy to be here preparing for this game," said Ancelotti.

The Italian also stressed the importance of playing well in the final.

“I remember all these previous finals; it's hard to believe that the one where we played the best (AC Milan vs Liverpool in 2005) was the only one I lost. I'm obviously not going to tell the players to play poorly to have a better chance of winning, but anything can happen. By playing well, you have a better chance of winning, but you can't control everything in football," said Ancelotti.

AC Milan planning permanent deal for Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz is likely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

AC Milan are planning to tie Brahim Diaz down to a permanent deal, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT.

The Real Madrid midfielder joined the Rossoneri on loan in 2020 and was so impressive that the Serie A giants extended his loan stay. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old has managed just four goals and as many assists this season from 40 appearances across competitions.

However, Diaz has done enough to convince Milan, who are looking to keep him permanently at the club. Los Blancos are willing to let the Spaniard leave for €30 million. However, the Rossoneri will attempt to negotiate a cut-price deal.

Marcelo opens up on his future

Marcelo is all set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Marcelo has refused to be drawn into talks about his future ahead of the Liverpool game. The Brazilian is out of contract this summer, but Real Madrid are yet to offer him a new deal.

Speaking ahead of the game, Marcelo said that his future will be decided after the game.

"Everyone knows my love and passion for the club that I've spent almost all my career at. Fluminense set me up for my life in football, and Real Madrid have given me everything too. I won't say anything here, to avoid speculation, about whether I stay or not. Whatever happens, I think I've already done and given my all for Real Madrid. We'll see after the final," said Marcelo.

