Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating move for Swedish star; Arsenal planning loan deal for Serbian ace, and more - 25 January 2022

Real Madrid head into the international break with a four-point lead at the top of the La Liga table after 22 games. Los Blancos have won 15 games and lost twice in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Alexander Isak. Elsewhere, Arsenal are planning a loan deal for a Los Blancos striker. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 25th January 2022.

Los Blancos contemplating move for Alexander Isak

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Alexander Isak.

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Alexander Isak, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Los Blancos are expected to bolster their attack this year, and have their eyes on the Swedish striker.

Isak joined Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019. He has since become a pivotal figure for both club and country. The 22-year-old has managed eight goals and two assists in 25 games so far. Real Madrid have been monitoring him for almost two years, and are now considering taking the next step.

Los Blancos are planning to sign a striker this summer as a long-term successor to Karim Benzema. The La Liga giants had previously identified Erling Haaland as the perfect fit for the role. However, the Norwegian is likely to ignite a bidding war for his services this summer. Real Madrid are laying down contingency plans in the event they miss out on Haaland.

Isak has emerged as an alternative, although his stock is rising by the day. The 22-year-old is being monitored by Arsenal, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona. Nevertheless, Los Blancos are expected to dive for him this summer if they miss out on Haaland.

Arsenal planning loan deal for Luka Jovic

Arsenal could attempt a late loan deal for Luka Jovic this month.

Arsenal could attempt a late loan deal for Luka Jovic this month, according to Sports Mole via The Athletic.

The Serb is an isolated figure at the Santiago Bernabeu. and is desperate for first-team football. Jovic is yet to start a game in the league for Real Madrid this season, so Los Blancos are willing to let him leave.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season Would YOU be happy with this? ✍️ Various reports today suggesting that #Arsenal are being given the opportunity to bring Luka Jovicon loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 seasonWould YOU be happy with this? ✍️ Various reports today suggesting that #Arsenal are being given the opportunity to bring Luka Jovic 🇷🇸 on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season 👀 Would YOU be happy with this? ✍️👇 https://t.co/yRY8Epemzf

The Gunners are eager to bolster their attack before the end of January. The north London side were previously hot on the heels of Dusan Vlahovic. However, with the Serb edging closer to a move to Juventus, Arsenal have turned their attention to alternate targets. A loan move for Jovic is under consideration.

Karim Benzema opens up about life with Real Madrid

Karim Benzema says he feels at home in Spain.

Karim Benzema says he feels at home in Spain. The Frenchman is in his 13th season with Real Madrid.

Speaking to Telefoot, as relayed by AS, the Frenchman spoke warmly about his time with Los Blancos.

“Madrid is everything to me. I became a man here. I feel really at home in Spain, the lifestyle is perfect; everything is good for me. When you join a club like Madrid, you never imagine that you'll still be there for 15-20 years; more than anything you think that you'd like to win trophies as soon as possible, because it's the biggest club in the world,” said Benzema.

He continued:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Hearing the fans chant my name before the Ballon d'Oro or singing 'Happy Birthday' to me... those are things that really move me - it pushes me to keep playing well on the pitch".

Edited by Bhargav