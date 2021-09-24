Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos contemplating summer move for Serie A midfielder, Barcelona monitoring Spanish star, and more - 24th September 2021

Real Madrid host Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Los Blancos are already top of the La Liga table with 16 points from six games. The Yellow Submarine, on the other hand, are 12th in the league and have won just one of their five games this season.

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for an Italian midfielder, whose current deal expires next summer. Barcelona are keeping a close eye on a Los Blancos star who could be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 24 September 2021.

Real Madrid contemplating summer move for Lorenzo Pellegrini

Real Madrid are contemplating a move for Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Real Madrid are considering a move for Lorenzo Pellegrini next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Italian midfielder is in the final 12 months of his current contract and Los Blancos are plotting to pick him up for free next summer.

The 25-year-old has amassed 160 appearances for AS Roma since joining in 2017, scoring 27 goals and setting up 36 others. Pellegrini has been outstanding for club and country in recent times, however, the Serie A giants are sweating on his future.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the player’s contract situation. Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the 25-year-old and has asked Los Blancos to secure his services next summer.

Real Madrid remain eager to revamp their aging midfield in the coming days. Despite the arrival of Eduardo Camavinga, Los Blancos want further reinforcements in the center of the park.

With Luka Modric at the fag end of his career and Toni Kroos no spring chicken either, the La Liga giants want to bring in Pellegrini to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona monitoring Isco

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Isco.

Barcelona are interested in Isco, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Spanish midfielder's current deal with Real Madrid expires next summer. Los Blancos are not eager to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu as Isco is not a part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

𝗥𝗠𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆 @ReaIMadridOnly 📊 | Isco completed more dribbles (5/5) than any other player on the pitch tonight.



He only played 18 minutes... 🔥🎩 📊 | Isco completed more dribbles (5/5) than any other player on the pitch tonight.



He only played 18 minutes... 🔥🎩 https://t.co/bAfBA69Nkg

The Catalans are keeping a close eye on how the situation unfolds. If Real Madrid do allow Isco to run down his contract, Barcelona will attempt to bring him to Camp Nou. The Catalans were interested in the player during his time at Malaga, but the Spaniard joined Los Blancos instead.

AS Roma interested in Real Madrid ace

AS Roma are interested in Marco Asensio.

AS Roma are interested in Marco Asensio, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Spaniard was in superb form in midweek, netting a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Mallorca. However, his future is still up in the air as Carlo Ancelotti doesn't consider him a part of his plans.

B/R Football @brfootball 24’ ⚽

29’ ⚽

55’ ⚽



Marco Asensio scores his first hat-trick for Real Madrid but doesn’t celebrate against his former club Mallorca 👏 24’ ⚽

29’ ⚽

55’ ⚽



Marco Asensio scores his first hat-trick for Real Madrid but doesn’t celebrate against his former club Mallorca 👏 https://t.co/FgOrNiXO5z

Los Blancos are ready to let him leave for the right price and AS Roma are planning to secure his services. The Serie A giants are ready to pay an initial €30m plus €10m in add-ons for his signature in January. Arsenal and AC Milan are also said to be interested in the player.

