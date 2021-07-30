Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos close in on Villarreal defender; club set to battle Barcelona for Euro 2020 star, and more - 30th July 2021

Real Madrid are hoping new manager Carlo Ancelotti can get them back to playing the free-flowing attacking football that was a trademark during his first stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos enjoyed tremendous success under the Italian during his first two seasons at the club, even though the La Liga trophy eluded Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are planning to provide their manager with the players this summer to help get them back to title-winning ways. Los Blancos are eager to bolster their backline, while the Italian is also desirous of reinvestment in attack.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 30th July 2021.

Real Madrid close to snapping up Pau Torres

Pau Torres

Real Madrid are close to signing Pau Torres from Villarreal, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital.

Los Blancos, eager to find a replacement for Raphael Varane, have identified the Spaniard as the ideal candidate. The La Liga giants are preparing an offer for Torres, who could be available for €60 million. The 24-year-old has developed in leaps and bounds in recent times, and was pivotal to Villarreal’s successful UEFA Europa League campaign last season.

Real Madrid have paid close attention to his progress, and believe the time is ripe to bring Torres to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard has made 87 appearances for the Yellow Submarine, registering five goals and four assists. He would be a welcome addition to a defence weakened by the departures of Sergio Ramos and Varane this summer.

🎥 Raphaël Varane says his goodbyes to the Real Madrid players and staff, Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez. [@RealGomezRM]



A model professional 👏 pic.twitter.com/TdCbcRy2C8 — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 30, 2021

Los Blancos were linked with Jules Kounde earlier this summer, but the Frenchman looks all set to join Chelsea. The La Liga giants thus have their sight firmly on Torres, and with Villarreal eager to do business, a deal could soon materialise.

Los Blancos set to battle Barcelona for Mikkel Damsgaard

Mikkel Damsgaard

Real Madrid are set to battle Barcelona for the services of Mikkel Damsgaard, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes Futbol.

The Dane grabbed eyeballs with his assured performances at Euro 2020, and is now being courted by a host of clubs in Europe, including Liverpool. The 21-year-old has been impressive since joining Sampdoria last season, and has alerted Los Blancos with his steady progress.

Mikkel Damsgaard:



▪️ Winger - 21 years old



Took the EUROs by storm and put the world on notice of his talents. pic.twitter.com/oNJKxECrZW — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 23, 2021

Real Madrid are planning for improvements in attack after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. Carlo Ancelotti wouldn’t mind Damsgaard’s versatility in his squad, with the Dane likely to be available for €30-50 million. However, the player could ignite a bidding war for his services this summer.

Real Madrid considering move for David Luiz

David Luiz

Real Madrid are considering a move for David Luiz, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Brazilian is currently a free agent after his contract with Arsenal expired this summer. Los Blancos are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer, and Luiz is one of the players they are currently exploring.

The Brazilian has a lot of experience under his belt, having played for Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain over the years. The 34-year-old could be an interesting option for Real Madrid, especially as he wouldn’t cost them a penny.

