Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have Erling Haaland concerns; club fail in attempt to offload Gareth Bale, and more - 31 January 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Athletic Club on Thursday in the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey. The two teams recently met in the Spanish Super Cup final, which Los Blancos won 2-0.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are concerned that Erling Haaland could struggle at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have failed in an attempt to offload Gareth Bale this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 31st January 2022:

Real Madrid have Erling Haaland concerns

Real Madrid are worried that a move Erling Haaland could follow the Eden Hazard route.

Real Madrid are worried that a move for Erling Haaland could turn out like the Eden Hazard deal, according to Sport. The Norwegian is tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. La Liga giants Madrid are among the favourites for his signature.

Haaland has gone from strength to strength since joining BvB at the start of 2020. The 21-year-old is already among the finest strikers in the world, and has scored 80 goals across competitions for Dortmund so far. Los Blancos were previously planning to team him up with Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the Spanish giants are now worried about Haaland's injury history. The 21-year-old picked up a muscle injury in a Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim. The Norwegian is ruled out for this weekend's game against Bayer Leverkusen. This is already Haaland's third injury of the ongoing season.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid have NOT made any serious move for Erling Haaland yet, as they're still focusing on Kylian Mbappé as the top priority. The Dortmund striker has NOT decided whether to stay at BVB or leave yet. #rmalive | Real Madrid have NOT made any serious move for Erling Haaland yet, as they're still focusing on Kylian Mbappé as the top priority. The Dortmund striker has NOT decided whether to stay at BVB or leave yet. @RMadridistaReal 🚨🌕| Real Madrid have NOT made any serious move for Erling Haaland yet, as they're still focusing on Kylian Mbappé as the top priority. The Dortmund striker has NOT decided whether to stay at BVB or leave yet. @RMadridistaReal #rmalive https://t.co/jFrVHwTnpo

The 21-year-old has already missed seven games due to hip problems and three more because of another muscle injury. The Norwegian is developing a knack of picking up knocks. He has missed 23 games for Dortmund due to seven injuries. He also missed five games for RB Salzburg due to four injuries.

While none of his injuries are serious, Madrid are once bitten twice shy after their bitter experience with Eden Hazard. Los Blancos are eager to avoid another case similar to the Belgian or Gareth Bale.

Since his arrival at the Bernabeu in 2019, Hazard has missed 60 games due to 14 different injuries. That's almost as many games he has played for the club. Meanwhile, Bale has fared worse, enduring as many as 25 injuries, missing 119 games, since moving to Los Blancos in the summer of 2013. The Welshman has played over 250 games for the club, though, but only 23 since the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Haaland prefers a move to Barcelona rather than Real Madrid. As such, the La Liga giants are contemplating ending their pursuit of Haaland.

Los Blancos fail in attempt to offload Gareth Bale

Real Madrid have failed in an attempt to offload Bale this month.

Real Madrid have failed in an attempt to offload Gareth Bale this month, according to El Nacional.

The Welshman is in the final six months of his current contract with Los Blancos. Bale has appeared only three times for the club this season, scoring once. The La Liga giants are not likely to offer him a new deal, and have attempted to offload him this month.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra | Gareth Bale’s friends and family have asked him to say goodbye the right way to Real Madrid. He has received affection from everyone, they don’t want him to leave as just ‘another player’ he has great status at the club and Ancelotti believes he can make a difference. | Gareth Bale’s friends and family have asked him to say goodbye the right way to Real Madrid. He has received affection from everyone, they don’t want him to leave as just ‘another player’ he has great status at the club and Ancelotti believes he can make a difference. @marca 🚨| Gareth Bale’s friends and family have asked him to say goodbye the right way to Real Madrid. He has received affection from everyone, they don’t want him to leave as just ‘another player’ he has great status at the club and Ancelotti believes he can make a difference. @marca https://t.co/jLC62stMqt

However, their efforts have proved to be futile. Los Blancos were even willing to let Bale leave on loan, but failed to find any suitors.

Tottenham Hotspur were approached, but Spurs have their eyes on alternate targets, and rejected the opportunity to sign their former player. As such, Bale is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is likely to feature for Carlo Ancelotti between now and the end of the season.

Real Madrid interested in Fabian Rieder

Los Blancos are interested in Fabian Rieder.

Los Blancos are interested in Fabian Rieder, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The La Liga giants are looking for a long-term replacement for Casemiro, who is set to turn 30 next year. Swiss midfielder Rieder is on their wish list.

The 19-year-old has gone from strength to strength since breaking into the Young Boys' first team. In the last 15 months, he has made over 50 appearances across competitions, bagging 12 goal contributions (four goals and eight assists).

Also Read Article Continues below

His emergence has caught the attention of Los Blancos. Although Rieder operates in a box-to-box role, the Spanish giants are convinced he can be moulded into a holding one.

Edited by Bhargav