Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing £43m Spanish defender as Sergio Ramos replacement, club could target Premier League ace if French defender leaves and more - 19th June 2021

Real Madrid are expected to invest in their defense this summer despite the arrival of David Alaba. The former Bayern Munich footballer joined Los Blancos on a free transfer and is expected to become the mainstay of Carlo Ancelotti’s backline next season.

However, the Italian remains eager to add a replacement for outgoing Sergio Ramos before the start of the new season. With Raphael Varane’s future also hanging in the balance, Real Madrid might have a fresh centre-back pairing defending their fort next season.

On that note let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid transfer stories from 19th June 2021.

Real Madrid eyeing £43m Spanish defender as Sergio Ramos replacement

Pau Torres

Real Madrid are eyeing Pau Torres as a replacement for Sergio Ramos, according to Daily Mail via AS. However, Los Blancos might have to wait until next summer as they are unlikely to match Villarreal’s valuation of the player this year. Ramos’ exit has opened up space in the squad for new arrivals, with Raphael Varane, Nacho, Eder Militao and David Alaba as the only senior centre-backs at the club.

Real Madrid have highlighted Pau Torres as an option to sign in the future.



They have been convinced by the 24-year-old centre-back but cannot afford to land him this summer. Instead they will look to land him next year. [SPORT] pic.twitter.com/tgBcdcYWFD — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) June 19, 2021

Real Madrid remain eager to fill that gap and have identified Pau Torres as the ideal replacement. The 24-year-old was pivotal to the Yellow Submarine’s UEFA Europa League triumph last season and is also desired by Manchester United. However, Villarreal want £43m for Torres and Los Blancos do not have the funds to sponsor a deal at the moment.

Even if the La Liga giants sell Varane, they are expected to invest the money generated into securing a deal for Kylian Mbappe. As such, the La Liga giants plan to wait a year until their financial conditions are expected to improve to bring the player to the club.

Los Blancos could target Premier League ace if French defender leaves

Aymeric Laporte

Real Madrid could target Aymeric Laporte if Raphael Varane leaves the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to Sport Witness via Mundo Deportivo. Varane continues to be linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, with his current contract expiring next summer. The Frenchman is reluctant to sign a new deal and if he continues to stall, Los Blancos will sanction his departure.

Real Madrid are already looking at replacements if Varane leaves and now plan to raid Manchester City for Laporte. The player is expected to cost a fortune, even though he has dropped down the pecking order at the Etihad.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Raphael Guerreiro at Real Madrid

Raphael Guerreiro

Carlo Ancelotti wants Raphael Guerreiro at Real Madrid, according to BVB Buzz via the BILD. The Italian is a big fan of the Borussia Dortmund star, who has developed into one of the best left-backs in the world. The 27-year-old managed five goals and 11 assists from 27 appearances in the Bundesliga last season and is indispensable in the Dortmund team.

🚨 | Real Madrid's new coach Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of Raphaël Guerreiro. If Real Madrid, who are struggling financially, get serious about Guerreiro - they would have to pay at least €60m. BVB knows what they have in the Portuguese. 🇵🇹 @BILD via @bvbnewsblog pic.twitter.com/28pfKDD6pA — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) June 18, 2021

Los Blancos are eager to bring Guerreiro to Santiago Bernabeu, but he is expected to cost more than €60m. The Portuguese has expressed a desire to stay with the Bundesliga side for years to come, so Real Madrid might have to convince him to move.

