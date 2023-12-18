Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Giorgio Scalvini, door open for Toni Kroos' international return, and more - December 18, 2023

Real Madrid secured a thumping 4-1 victory over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (December 17) in La Liga. Goals from Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Diaz, and Luka Modric helped Carlo Ancelotti’s team return to the top of the league table.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Giorgio Scalvini. Elsewhere, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has insisted that the door remains open for Toni Kroos’ return to the international squad.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from December 18, 2023.

Real Madrid eyeing Giorgio Scalvini

Giorgio Scalvini has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are interested in Giorgio Scalvini, according to AS. The La Liga giants have been thrust into the market for a new defender following David Alaba’s ACL injury. The Austrian defender tore his ACL during the win over Villarreal on Sunday. Alaba is now unlikely to return to action this season and Los Blancos are looking for a solution in January.

Real Madrid have already found the ideal candidate for the role in Scalvini. The Italian defender has been impressive for Atalanta this season, registering 18 appearances in all competitions. His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu and the La Liga giants are now planning to initiate a move at the turn of the year.

Door open for Toni Kroos' international return, says Julian Nagelsmann

Toni Kroos could come out of retirement in 2024.

Germany national team manager Julian Nagelsmann has refused to rule out Toni Kroos’ return to the international squad. The Real Madrid midfielder was an integral part of Die Mannschaft squad from 2010 to 2021, playing a key role in the 2014 FIFA World Cup triumph. However, he ended his run with the national team after a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign.

In a recent interview with DAZN, the 33-year-old hinted of a possible return to the national setup ahead of Euro 2024. Speaking to ZDF's SportStudio, Nagelsmann said Kroos’ return will depend on the player himself.

"Interesting thought. My job is to think about all German players. Toni is a great person who says his opinion clearly - and a very successful footballer. You can talk to him about everything. No, not concretely (if he spoke with Kroos about coming back from retirement). We spoke about general topics."

He continued:

"I think playing Euros at home is an attractive prospect for all German players. It depends on him, his performances and on other players."

Kroos has appeared 106 times across competitions for the national team, registering 17 goals and 19 assists.

Carlo Ancelotti says club could look for David Alaba replacement in winter

David Alaba ruptured his ACL on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that Real Madrid could look for a new defender in January. The La Liga giants were dealt a huge blow this weekend following David Alaba’s injury. Los Blancos have already lost Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao to ACL injuries at the start of this campaign.

Speaking to the press after Sunday’s win, as cited by Madrid Universal, Ancelotti hailed his team for continuing the fight despite the absence of key players so far.

“I haven’t talked to him. The doctor says that he has an injury to the cruciate ligament. We are very sad because it is another player who falls. It has never happened to me that three of my players were injured by the cruciate ligament in three months. What the team has to do is what it has done so far with all the injuries we have had. We have done even more than everyone thought,” said Ancelotti.

He continued:

“Despite the problems, this team fights, endures, plays well and has an extraordinary commitment. This is the only way to replace all injured players. We will see in the next few days if something can be done.”

Ancelotti also stated that Aurelien Tchouameni will be used as a stopgap solution in defense for now.

“Tchouameni is the first choice as a central. He did very well against Osasuna. It’s true that he doesn’t play in that position, but this is a moment of emergency and I think he can play there. Marvel has trained with us, but now he is injured. At Christmas we will see what we can do,” said Ancelotti.

Alaba’s injury leave Real Madrid with Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger as the only recognized senior central defenders in the squad.