Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Harry Kane; Jude Bellingham deal close to completion, and more - May 26, 2023

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 36 games this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Sevilla on Saturday (May 27) in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is edging closer to arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on May 26, 2023.

Real Madrid eyeing Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Harry Kane's situation at Tottenham Hotspur, according to Cadena SER via Caught Offside.

The English striker enters the final year of his contract with Spurs this summer but is yet to sign a new deal. Tottenham could be forced to offload the 29-year-old this year if he remains reluctant to extend his stay.

Los Blancos monitoring the situation with interest. The La Liga giants remain keen to sign a successor for Karim Benzema. The French forward is in the final phase of his career and has endured injury woes this season. Real Madrid have struggled in his absence and want to address the situation immediately.

Kane has emerged as an option and has all the attributes to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Englishman has already informed Tottenham that he wants to leave if a big club comes calling this summer. Manchester United are eager to secure his services, but Spurs are reluctant to sell to a Premier League club.

A move to Los Blancos could suit all parties. The La Liga giants would get the perfect replacement for Benzema, while Kane would have the chance to finally get his hands on silverware.

However, the 29-year-old is just 49 goals away from breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record. As such, he could be tempted to stay in England to write his name in the history books.

Jude Bellingham deal close to completion

Jude Bellingham is likely to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are edging closer to securing the services of Jude Bellingham, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder has already agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants and is ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Los Blancos enjoy a cordial relationship with Borussia Dortmund, and a deal is expected to be completed this summer.

However, contrary to recent reports, Real Madrid have not reached an agreement with the Bundesliga side yet. Dortmund remain focussed on the league title for now, but the two clubs are in advanced negotiations regarding a €100 million deal. Talks are expected to continue next week, too.

Los Blancos not in talks to sign Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson is unlikely to leave Anfield this summer.

Real Madrid are not in talks to sign Andrew Robertson this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti via HITC.

The Scottish left-back has been a key component of Jurgen Klopp's side since joining Liverpool in 2017. His performances have reportedly turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are looking for a new left-back this summer as a replacement for Ferland Mendy.

The Frenchman has failed to impress, so the La Liga giants are ready to let him go. Robertson has emerged as a potential target ahead of the summer, with recent reports claiming that Real Madrid are planning to move for him at the end of the season.

However, Galetti has said that there has been no contact between the two clubs regarding a possible move for the Scot.

Poll : 0 votes