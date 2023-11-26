Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Mauro Icardi; Carlo Ancelotti remains coy on his future, and more - November 26, 2023

Real Madrid hope to get the better of Cadiz when they lock horns at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Sunday (November 26) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team will go to the top of the table if they take all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to sign Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi in January. Elsewhere, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti remains coy about his next move.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 26, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are in talks to secure the services of Mauro Icardi on loan this winter, according to the player’s agent Elio Letterio Pino.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team is a bit light in the final third, following the departure of Karim Benzema this summer. While Joselu was brought in on loan, Los Blancos could do without another proven striker as they fight on multiple fronts this season.

Speaking recently, as cited by AS, Pino also said that the club are yet to make an offer for the Argentinean striker.

"There is no official offer yet. I’m in Madrid right now (yesterday). Real Madrid has not made any offer for Icardi. They have not yet made an official offer. But we are talking to those responsible for Real Madrid," said Pino.

Icardi has 16 goals and five assists in 21 games across competitions for Galatasaray this season.

Carlo Ancelotti remains coy on his future

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he!/ proud to be linked with the vacant position in the Brazil national team.

The Italian manager’s contract with Real Madrid runs out at the end of the season, but he hasn’t agreed an extension yet. UOL Esporte says that he has agreed to take charge of the Selecao.

However, speaking to the press, as cited by Marca, Ancelotti said that he's willing to wait for an offer from Los Blancos.

"I am proud to be talked about in Brazil. Something will soon be known. I'll wait for Madrid until the last moment," said Ancelotti.

The Italian was also full of praise for Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who has been backed to replace him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I want to thank Xabi. He's an impressive player and he's having a fantastic career as a coach because he has the perfect qualities. I like him a lot as a coach.

"He is one of the coaches I like the most along with Thiago Motta. He has the profile to be a coach at Madrid because he knows the club and is very well liked," said Ancelotti.

Alonso has won 61.82% of his games with the Bundesliga side who are top of the league table.

Former player sends Jude Bellingham and Vinicius advice

Former Madrid striker Fernando Morientes has advised Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior to enjoy their time at the club.

The English midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer form Borussia Dortmund and has enjoyed an explosive start to life at his new home. Meanwhile, Vinicius has steadily become one of Los Blancos’ main man over the last few seasons.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Morientes also stressed on the importance of staying fit.

"These are really good players. When you arrive at Real Madrid, you have important qualities, it is true that they have to settle down and they have to do more at this level.

"Right now, these two are among the best players in the world. The advice I give them is to enjoy the moment. Success at Real Madrid is a difficult thing, but it will all come true with time," said Morientes.

He continued

"But without a doubt, the best advice is to take care of yourself 100%. Fitness and mind are very important for the level they are at. These days, success at Real Madrid is more complicated than it was in my time."

Bellingham has 13 goals and three assists in 14 games across competitions for the La Liga giants.