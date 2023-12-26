Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not eyeing Raphael Varane; club offered Antony, and more - December 26, 2023

Real Madrid are the frontrunners to win La Liga this season after 18 games. Carlo Ancelotti's team have been in fine form, registering 14 wins and one defeat.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not planning to bring their former centre-back Raphael Varane back to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United forward Antony.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 26, 2023.

Real Madrid not eyeing Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane could be on the move in 2024.

Real Madrid are planning to move for Raphael Varane in January, according to Marca.

The La Liga giants have been dealt a difficult luck with injuries this campaign. Carlo Ancelotti is missing Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba with ACL injuries. While the first two picked up the knocks at the start of the season, Alaba's injury occurred last fortnight.

Los Blancos brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea to fill in for the Belgian goalkeeper this summer but opted against signing a replacement for Militao. However, Alaba's recent injury has now left Ancelotti with Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger as his only established options at the back. The Italian is expected to use the winter transfer window to address the situation, and Varane has emerged as an option.

The French defender is a Santiago Bernabeu legend and left Real Madrid to join Manchester United in 2021. However, his stay at Old Trafford hasn't been rosy, with the 30-year-old dropping down the pecking order this season under Erik ten Hag.

The situation has added to speculation regarding his future. A move to the Middle East has been mooted, while Los Blancos have also been named as a possible destination.

However, the La Liga giants have opted not to pursue a move for Varane, as they believe that the player no longer suits Ancelotti's tactics. AS says that Varane desires to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, as he's looking for regular game time.

The Frenchman has appeared 14 times across competitions this season for Manchester United, starting nine, and his contract expires next summer.

Los Blancos offered Antony

Antony has been a disappointment at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Antony, according to Defensa Central.

The Brazilian forward has failed to live up to expectations since joining Manchester United from Ajax in 2022. The Red Devils have run out of patience with the player, who's yet to register a goal contribution in 19 outings this season. Los Blancos were offered Antony's services for €30 million, but the La Liga giants opted not to pursue a deal.

Madrid are well stocked in attack, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in their ranks. Meanwhile, Endrick is set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, while the club are also eyeing moves for PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland. As such, Los Blancos have no need for Antony, even at a bargain price.

Real Madrid suffer Claudio Echeverri

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Claudio Echeverri. According to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are leading the race to sign the Argentinean.

Echeverri made a name for himself at the Under-17 World Cup, where he scored a hat-trick against Brazil. His efforts caused a stir in Europe, with Los Blancos and Barcelona among clubs eyeing him with interest.

Real Madrid have been scouting the South American markets for emerging talents and have identified Echeverri as their next target. However, it appears that they will be missing out on the 17-year-old, who's likely to leave River Plate in 2024.

The Argentinean's contract runs out ta the end of next year, and he has a €25 million release clause.