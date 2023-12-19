Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Raphael Varane return; club receive Goncalo Inacio boost, and more - December 19, 2023

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after 17 games, two points behind surprise leaders Girona (44). Carlo Ancelotti’s men next face Alaves on Thursday (December 21) in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are contemplating a move for their former player, Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have received a boost in their plans to sign Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 19, 2023:

Real Madrid eyeing Raphael Varane return

Raphael Varane could make a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are contemplating a January move for Raphael Varane, following the injury to David Alaba, according to SPORT.

The Austrian defender picked up an ACL injury this weekend in the win over Villarreal and is set to miss the rest of the season. The La Liga giants are already without Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois, who picked up similar injuries earlier this campaign.

The situation has forced the club to explore options in the market, and Varane has emerged as one. The French defender left the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 to join Manchester United.

Initially a first-team regular, Varane has dropped down the pecking order at United this campaign, with Harry Maguire taking his place. The Frenchman has appeared 14 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, starting nine.

The player’s contract expires at the end of the season, as per The Athletic, and he will be free to talk to a foreign club in January. The Premier League giants have been backed to let him go for €20 million in the winter.

However, Varane gave Manchester United a reminder of his qualities in the weekend’s goalless draw at Liverpool. As such, the Red Devils – who have a one-year extension option - might be reluctant to let Varane leave in the middle of what has been a difficult season.

Los Blancos receive Goncalo Inacio boost

Goncalo Inacio wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have received a boost in their plans to sign Goncalo Inacio. According to AS, the Portuguese defender prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu over Manchester United.

Inacio has enjoyed a sensational rise with Sporting and is a first-team regular at the club. This season, he has appeared 22 times, helping keep six clean sheets and scoring thrice.

His efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent, including Los Blancos. The La Liga giants are expected to be in the market for a new defender to replace the injured David Alaba in January.

Inacio could be a long-term replacement for the Austrian. The Red Devils have stepped up their efforts to secure the 22-year-old’s services, but the player apparently has his heart set on moving to Santiago Bernabeu.

Endrick opens up on Santiago Bernabeu move

Brazilian sensation Endrick has said that he has always wanted to join Real Madrid.

The teenager is set to join the La Liga giants next summer from Palmeiras. The 17-year-old forward is the next big thing in South American football and was wanted by a host of clubs before he agreed a deal with Los Blancos. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain had their eyes on the youngster.

However, speaking to The Athletic, Endrick insisted that he always had eyes only for Real Madrid.

“I was attracted by the Premier League, the city of London and the fact that English is the economically dominant language in the world. And obviously, Chelsea is a strong brand that has won two Champions Leagues,” said Endrick.

He continued:

“I was told that it rains a lot in London, but that wouldn’t be a problem for me because, as my father used to say, I always liked playing in the rain. But I always made it clear to my agent that my dream was Real Madrid.”

The 18-year-old went on to outline his ambitions with the La Liga giants.

“My dream has always been Real Madrid, since I was a kid, because my dad was always a fan, and so was I. In Madrid, I would like to win five Champions League titles and La Liga ten times,” said Endrick.

Endrick could be a successor to Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.