Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Roberto De Zerbi, Federico Valverde turned down Saudi Arabia move, and more - November 22, 2023

Real Madrid are fighting on multiple fronts this season and have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign. Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table and have already qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have identified Roberto De Zerbi as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti. Elsewhere, Federico Valverde turned down a move to the Middle East this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from November 22, 2023.

Real Madrid eyeing Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as Carlo Ancelotti's successor, according to SPORT. The Italian manager has been a huge hit at Brighton & Hove Albion and has turned heads at multiple clubs around the continent. Los Blancos are attentive to his impressive rise with the Seagulls.

De Zerbi helped the club secure European football for the first time in their history last season while playing attractive football. The La Liga giants are likely to bid adieu to Ancelotti at the end of this season. The Italian manager's contract expires next summer and he is widely expected to take charge of the Brazilian national team.

Florentino Perez has identified De Zerbi as the perfect replacement for Ancelotti and has already initiated talks to secure his services next summer.

Federico Valverde turned down Saudi Arabia move, says teammate

Federico Valverde is a vital part of plans at the Santiago Bernabeu

Federico Valverde turned down a massive offer to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, according to his international teammate Martin Campana. The 25-year-old has held his own amid a rich arsenal of midfielders at the Santiago Bernabeu over the years.

This season, the Uruguayan has already appeared 17 times for Real Madrid, 15 of which were starts. His impressive rise with the club reportedly earned him a lucrative proposal from the Middle East this summer.

However, speaking to 365 Scores (h/t Diario AS), Campana insisted that Valverde turned it down as he only wanted to play for Los Merengues.

"Fede Valverde had a very important proposal this year and he rejected it because he only thinks about playing for Real Madrid," said Campana.

Valverde signed a new contract with the La Liga giants this month that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2029.

Hristo Stoichkov believes Jude Bellingham doesn't deserve Kopa trophy

Jude Bellingham has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu

Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov is adamant that Jude Bellingham didn't deserve the Kopa trophy this year. The 20-year-old midfielder won the prestigious award last month after being adjudged as the best young talent in world football.

Bellingham arrived at Real Madrid this summer on a €103m deal from Borussia Dortmund and has been a huge hit at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Englishman has already registered 13 goals and three assists from 14 outings across competitions for the La Liga giants.

However, speaking to Tuttosport, via Diario AS (h/t GetFootballNewsSpain), Stoichkov named Barcelona's Alejandro Balde and Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala as more deserving candidates.

"No (he shouldn’t have won). I don’t dispute his value. He’s one of the strongest talents in the world: he’s got a lot of class and a lot of brains. For me, he’s a mixture of Michael Laudrup, Kaka and Paul Pogba. The future is his. The next Ballon d’Or will be played with him, Mbappé and Haaland, but I’d like to know what he won in 2023 between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. Nothing…" said Stoichkov.

He continued:

“Given that Gavi, the reigning winner, was not eligible under the regulations I would have given it to (Jamal) Musiala or (Alejandro) Balde, who won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona.”

Bellingham will be key to Los Blancos' succession plans for Luka Modric (38) and Toni Kroos (33).