Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eying Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal want Aurelien Tchouameni, and more - October 26, 2023

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over Braga at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Wednesday (October 25) in the UEFA Champions League. Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham were on the scoresheet to help their team remain on course for knockout qualification.

In transfer news, Los Blancos are interested in Gabriel Jesus. Elsewhere, Arsenal have made Aurelien Tchouameni a priority target for 2024.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from October 26, 2023.

Real Madrid eying Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are interested in Gabriel Jesus, according to AS.

The Brazilian striker has done well since joining Arsenal from Manchester City last summer. The 26-year-old has been in fine form this season as well, amassing four goals and one assist from 11 games across competitions. He is now a vital part of Mikel Arteta's starting XI and has subsequently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are in the market for a new striker, with the club yet to sign a replacement for Karim Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad in the summer. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland remain the preferred options for the role. However, Real Madrid are no longer obsessed with the duo and are willing to consider alternate options.

Jesus has popped up on their radar and a move could materialize next summer. The 26-year-old is expected to cost around €75 million, which shouldn't pose a problem for Los Blancos.

However, they are not alone in the race, with Barcelona also keen on the Brazilian. The Catalans are eying Jesus as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is in the final phase of his career.

Arsenal want Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are interested in Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Football Transfers.

The French midfielder has come into his own this season and has cemented his place in Carlo Ancelotti's team. Tchouameni has already appeared 13 times for Real Madrid across competitions this campaign. Los Blancos opted to be patient with the player after a rocky start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu last season.

The 23-year-old has now repaid the La Liga giants' trust and has emerged as one of their most important players. Interestingly, his efforts have turned heads at the Emirates.

The Gunners remain on the hunt for a new midfielder, despite spending a fortune (£105 million) on Declan Rice. Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of Tchouameni and wants him at the club.

Real Madrid are unlikely to entertain any offers for the Frenchman, who has successfully filled Casemiro's boots at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, a move cannot be entirely ruled out either.

Los Blancos interested in Jamal Musiala

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Jamal Musiala, according to Bild.

The German midfielder has been in red-hot form for Bayern Munich of late and has forced clubs around Europe to take note. Los Blancos are also on the list of his suitors and are hoping to prise him away soon. The 20-year-old's contract with the Bundesliga champions expires in 2026 and the club are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

However, Musiala is reportedly not impressed by the terms offered at the moment and hasn't agreed to a deal yet. The youngster reportedly wants guarantees of regular football before committing his future to the Bavarians. If the situation remains unsolved, Bayern could look to cash in on the player in the near future.

The La Liga giants are likely to make a move if Musiala becomes available but will face competition from Liverpool for his services.