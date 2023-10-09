Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face competition for Takefusa Kubo; West Ham want Brahim Diaz, and more - October 9, 2023

Real Madrid have enjoyed a blistering start to their new campaign, winning 10 of their 11 games across competitions so far. Carlo Ancelotti's team next face Sevilla on October 21 in the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos face competition from Manchester United for the services of Real Sociedad midfielder Takefusa Kubo. Elsewhere, West Ham United are keen on Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on October 9, 2023:

Real Madrid face competition for Takefusa Kubo

Takefusa Kubo (left) has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid face competition from Manchester United for the services of Takefusa Kubo, according to Fichajes.

The Japanese forward has found his feet at Real Sociedad after leaving Real Madrid last summer. He has been in inspired form this season, amassing five goals and two assists in nine games across competitions.

The 22-year-old's efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos contemplating bringing him back next year. However, the La Liga giants face competition from the Red Devils, who have identified Kubo as a replacement for Jadon Sancho.

The presence of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes at Real Madrid could work against the club's pursuit of the Japanese, though.

West Ham want Brahim Diaz

West Ham United are interested in Brahim Diaz, according to Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder opted to stay at Real Madrid this summer despite interest in his services.

However, that decision has backfired, with the 24-year-old struggling for game time this season. Diaz has registered just 116 minutes of action across eight appearances for Los Blancos this season, starting just once.

The Spaniard is frustrated by the situation and is seriously considering leaving the La Liga giants. The Hammers are attentive to the situation and are offering him a lifeline.

West Ham manager David Moyes wants to add more quality to his midfield and has set his sights on Diaz. However, the player signed a new contract this summer till 2027, so he's likely to cost a sizeable fee.

Los Blancos lucky to have Jude Bellingham, says Carlo Ancelotti

Jude Bellingham has been a huge hit since his arrival.

Real Madrid were lucky to win the race to sign Jude Bellingham, according to Carlo Ancelotti.

The English midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Borussia Dortmund this summer and has hit the ground running. The 20-year-old has been in sizzling form for Los Blancos, scoring 10 goals and setting up three more in 10 games across competitions.

Bellingham has always been destined for great things, and there was a rush for his services this summer. Manchester City and Liverpool were eager to prise him away, but it was the La Liga giants who eventually came up on top. Real Madrid paid €103 million for his signature, but it already looks like money well spent.

Following the win over Osasuna, as cited by 90 Min, Ancelotti pointed out that it's difficult to play against the Englishman.

"Bellingham is his usual self. He's finding a lot of opportunities in attack and the fact that he doesn't have a fixed position on the pitch, he does a lot of damage to opponents, and nobody expected this level in terms of goals," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"It's easier to study and analyse a player who has his position fixed, and he doesn't, so the truth is that it's very difficult to defend him well."

Ancelotti also added that Bellingham's form makes it difficult to believe that he's only 20.

"He's very good and has adapted very well. We, as a club and the fans, are lucky to have signed such a spectacular player. His maturity is remarkable. He makes us forget that he is only 20," said Ancelotti.

The Englishman scored a brace against Osasuna in his side's 4-0 win at the weekend, which sent down two points clear at the top after nine games.