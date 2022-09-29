Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos face Liverpool competition for Brazilian prodigy; veteran striker ready to move to Santiago Bernabeu, and more - September 28, 2022

Real Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign by welcoming Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (October 2). Carlo Ancelotti’s wards are atop the league table after six games, while their opponents are fifth.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are set to face competition from Liverpool for the signature of a Brazilian prodigy. Elsewhere, a former Athletic Bilbao striker is eager to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's take a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 28, 2022:

Real Madrid face Liverpool competition for Brazilian prodigy

Joao Gomez of Flamengo is on Real Madrid's radar.

Real Madrid are set to face competition from Liverpool for the signature of Joao Gomez, according to SPORT via Madrid Universal.

The Flamengo midfielder is highly rated at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the La Liga giants are plotting his arrival at the club. Los Blancos are considering a move for the 22-year-old this January but will not trigger his €60 million release clause.

However, the Reds also have their eyes on Gomez. Manager Jurgen Klopp missed out on Aurelien Tchouameni this summer and is ready to make amends next year. The German has his eyes on the Brazilian and is willing to move mountains to get his man. The Premier League giants are ready to activate his release clause to win the race for his signature.

Fernando Llorente ready to move to Santiago Bernabeu

Fernando Llorente dreams of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Athletic Bilbao striker Fernando Llorente is ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu should an opportunity present itself. The Spaniard has been linked with Real Madrid in the past, but a move has not materialised. The 37-year-old is currently without a club.

Speaking to Marca, Llorente said that he was never close to joining Los Blancos.

“No ... no. I never really was. Whenever Real Madrid wanted me, I was under contract at Athletic , and well ... Athletic never wanted to let me go, and Madrid never wanted to pay my release clause at the time. When the opportunity was there ... Juventus were quicker,” said Llorente.

The Spaniard added that he would have liked to join the La Liga champions.

“I would have liked to wear the white shirt. Right now Real Madrid are the best team in the world, and it's incredible what they are doing in the Champions League. Whenever they go far, they are capable of winning it,” said Llorente.

Llorente was asked if he would join the La Liga side for free to become an understudy to Karim Benzema. He replied in the affirmative, saying:

“Of course. Of course."

The Spaniard played for Eibar last season and is not contemplating hanging up his boots just yet.

Karim Benzema eager to return to action

Karim Benzema is desperate to return to action.

Karim Benzema is determined to return to action against Osasuna on Sunday. The Frenchman has missed the last three games due to a muscle injury but has recently returned to full training.

Speaking after lifting three awards at the 2022 Marca Awards Gala - Pichichi, Di Stefano and Hyundai MVP - Benzema said that he's ready to play on Sunday.

“Well, I’ve trained with the team, I feel good, and I’m looking forward to Sunday’s game. I’m ready to play. I feel very proud of my work. I think this year is going to be a difficult year. With great enthusiasm, I always want to do more. I’m going to try to do more. Win LaLiga, score a lot of goals and most importantly for me, enjoy the field,” said Benzema.

The Frenchman also revealed the advice he received from late Real Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano.

“He always told me to believe in my dream and to enjoy every moment at Real Madrid, and that’s what I do in training and in games. I feel very comfortable, and I’m lucky to be able to play for the best club in the world,” said Benzema.

Benzema has four goals from six appearances this season.

